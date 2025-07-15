Honda puts price tag on lightly revised, simplified HR-V

Line-up has been reduced to a single derivative, still powered by a normally aspirated petrol engine hooked to a CVT.

HR-V has undergone a minor restyling from its launch three years ago. Picture: Honda

Having cut a silent figure since its local market launch three years ago, Honda has handed the HR-V its first mid-life update, consisting not only of revised features but also a streamlined model range.

New outside

A line-up now comprising a single model, the Elegance, as per an amalgamation of the previous Comfort and Executive, the HR-V’s minor exterior changes include a new body-coloured grille, slightly restyled LED headlights, a full-width LED strip between the taillight clusters, and new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

In an expansion, though, the HR-V gains two new colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, replacing the previous Coffee Cherry Red Metallic, and Ignite Red Metallic.

New features include dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Honda

Carried over hues are Opal White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

Cabin changes

Inside, the changes are a trifle more substantial in that the centre console has been freshened up to accommodate a new 15-watt wireless smartphone charger.

Interior has received minor changes. Picture: Honda

Still residing at the base of the dashboard is the Type-A USB port, now flanked by a new Type-C USB input.

Spec

Combining aspects from the Comfort and Executive’s specification sheets means that, in addition to the items already items, the HR-V Elegance comes with the following as standard:

Automatic air-conditioning;

Rain sense wipers;

Eight-inch infotainment system;

Push-button start;

Keyless entry;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

imitation leather upholstery;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Folding electric mirrors

While the upwards folding Magic Rear Seats remain, items no longer available to the Executive previously offered are the electric driver’s seat, the panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate and the eight-speaker sound system, now minus two amplifiers.

Trademark Magic Rear Seats have been carried over. Picture: Honda

On the safety side, the HR-V gains Forward Collision Warning and what Honda calls Agile Handle Assist.

Still standard is Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Descent Control, a reverse camera and parking sensors, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation and Auto High Beam Assist. No longer available is the Lanewatch side-view camera.

Same powertrain

Up front, the HR-V retains the combination of the 89kW/145Nm normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to a CVT. Claimed fuel consumption is also unchanged at 7.4 L/100 km.

Price

Now available, pricing starts at R539 000, a credit of R14 600 over what the Executive first launched, but up R70 900 on the Comfort.

Included in the HR-V’s price tag is a five-year/200 000km warranty, as well as a four-year/60 000km service plan.

