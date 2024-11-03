Citroën C3 Aircross a ‘get in and go’ SUV that’s big on value

This ride lives up to the French brand's ethos in offering an option that is different from the masses.

The Citroën C3 Aircross’ is visibly different from that of its rivals. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

With the number of brand-new models we are driving these days, it was nice to get reacquainted with something that has been around longer than a month in the Citroën C3 Aircross.

Amid the barrage of new brands and better performing heritage nameplates, the French moniker has been quietly going about its business very nicely. The C3 hatchback is the best seller among the 18 model under the Stellantis umbrella, with the C3 Aircross hot on its heels. Last month, these two brought in a staggering 37.9% of the company total local new car sales.

What we really enjoyed during our recent week in the Citroën Aircross C3 Max is that it stays true to the marque’s ethos of offering a bit of an off-centre alternative to the masses. And what’s even better, because its sourced from India, the R344 900 price tag holds up very well against the affordable SUVs from the Far East.

Citroën C3 Aircross sports funky styling

The Citizen Motoring thought that the exterior styling is funky, but not over the top. Signature Y-shaped lighting, a double grille, lower skid plate, protective cladding, flared wheel arches, 200mm ground clearance and 17-inch alloy wheels give the C3 Aircross some serious attitude. Adding to our tester clad in Polar White’s appearance were grey roof rails, black antenna, body colour rear spoiler and the C-shaped taillights extending into the side panels.

The Citroën C3 Aircross rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Mark Jones

Getting inside reminds me of the familiar line in property listings which says “lock up and go”. In the case of the Citroën C3 Aircross, its “get in and go”. There are few cars offering the kind of minimalistic setup found in this SUV. Everything is so plain and simple, so really just want to turn the turn and drive off.

Almost everything is taken care off by the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10-inch infotainment system operated via steering wheel-mounted control. Outside of these two, the only switchgear are the three climate control knobs and window controls, which is situated at the back of the centre console for the rear passenger.

Loads of space

A soft-touch grain on the dashboard is complemented by a variety of materials clad in various shades of grey. The tri-colour cloth finishing on the seats is another prime example of typical funky yet practical Citroën styling.

One of the Citroën C3 Aircross’ biggest virtues is the space on offer. There are plenty of head and legroom in the rear for adults, plus very generous boot space of 444 litres.

Standard safety features include front airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability programme and tyre pressure monitoring system. There is also hill-hold assist, rearview camera and park distance control.

The highlights of the Citroën C3 Aircross in our opinion is its drivetrain. Its peppy three-pot 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is mated to six-speed automatic transmission which sends 81kW of power and 205Nm of torque to the front wheels.

The cabin is minimalist yet elegantly designed. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Smooth ride

While there is a bit of turbo lag, the power delivery during acceleration is smooth. The box lives up to its pedigree of being a proper automatic by going about its business with little fuss. For extra urge when overtaking, a quick tap to the left on the gear lever gives you manual control.

We made no attempt to match its claimed fuel economy of 6.3 litres per 100km. That’s we were not surprised that the 458km we travelled in a week came it at a lofty 9.2L/100km. With some restraint, a number somewhere in the sevens is very possible, which is perfectly acceptable for the C3 Aircross.

It’s certainly easy to see why the Citroën C3 Aircross is a good seller. It offers good value for money under a moniker that has stood the test of time. One that thrives at being a little left-field.