Kia preparing new SUV called Clavis for end-2024 reveal

Unlike the Hyundai Exter, the Clavis won't be positioned as Kia's entry-level SUV, but rather as segment filler between the Sonet and Seltos.

Kia badge will soon feature on the still to-be-seen new Clavis.

With the wraps having come off of the facelift Sonet just over a week ago, Kia is reportedly working on another SUV aimed at developing markets based on a new trademark submission uncovered in India.

In-betweener

Its portfolio of non-European conceptualised models currently consisting of the Sonet and Seltos below the Sportage and Sorento, the newcomer will reportedly wear the Clavis name and go on-sale in early 2025 after debuting near the end of 2024.

Known internally as the AY, the Clavis won’t, however, fulfil the same role as Kia sister brand Hyundai’s Exter by becoming its entry-level crossover/SUV.

ALSO READ: Updated chapter written as Kia debuts feistier, revised Sonet

Instead, Autocar India reports it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos based on a combustion engine platform, but with the eventual option of hybrid and electric powerplant.

Dimensionally, the Clavis is likely to exceed India’s sub-four overall length regulations based on the Sonet measuring 3 995 mm long and the Seltos 4 365 mm.

Seating is expected to be a five-seat affair, with boot space around the 400-litre mark without the rears folded flat.

Speculation starts

While so far not seen undergoing testing, the publication reports the Clavis will have what it calls “upright styling” likely derived from the Sonet, the Seltos and Sorento.

Inside, speculation is it will take further inspiration from the Sonet and Seltos, meaning the inclusion of the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger and panoramic sunroof to name but a few likely features.

As for the mentioned combustion engines, no options are known to be under consideration and thus open to speculation as well.

Given its size though, expect the Clavis to possibly utilise the 1.0 T-GDI and 1.5-litre turbodiesel from the Sonet, along with the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5 T-GDI from the Seltos and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar.

Similar to its siblings, the amount of twist to the front axle only will occur via the following transmission options; a six-speed manual, the clutchless six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), a six-speed torque converter automatic, the seven-speed dual-clutch or the CVT dubbed Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) by Kia.

More soon

For the time being though, the Clavis remains shrouded in mystery with little, apart from its name, being known. However, expect more to be revealed once into 2024.

NOW READ: Heading to South Africa? Freshened-up Kia Seltos revealed