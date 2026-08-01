PODCAST: 2.3-litre Ford Ranger makes petrol bakkies sexy

New derivative gives its beastly Raptor sibling a go in going from 60 to 140km/h.

The recent introduction of a 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine to the Ford Ranger portfolio is an interesting one.

The vast majority of mainstream bakkies are powered by diesel engines. Barring the high-performance 3.0-litre V6 Ford Ranger Raptor and a host of hybridised Chinese offerings.

But in a brave move, the Blue Oval has torn up the traditional bakkie script by adding its familiar EcoBoost petrol mill to the Ranger’s line-up. What’s more, is that it effectively replaced the 2.0-litre bi-turbo engine which has been discontinued.

Impressive test results

On this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, we discuss the positioning of the 2.3-litre Ford Ranger. And we analyse the data from Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ recent high-performance test on the Sport derivative.

The four-pot 2.3-litre engine produces 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque and mated to 10-speed automatic transmission. It is offered in Sport and Wildtrak trim and only in two-wheel drive.

The numbers from our test make for very interesting reading. In going from 0 to 100km/h in 8.39 seconds, the 2.3-litre became the second fastest Ranger on our time sheets. It is still a long way off the 292kW/583Nm Raptor’s 6.9 seconds, but almost a second quicker than the 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel.

Ford Ranger 2.3 makes statement

Probably the most telling number was the 2.3-litre’s acceleration from 60 to 140km/h, which is an indication of a car’s urge during overtaking. In clocking 9.71 seconds, the EcoBoost model came in over three and a half seconds faster than the 3.0-litre diesel. And that time is less than a second slower than the beastly Raptor.

Ford believes that the 2.3-litre is not so much aimed at luring buyers away from oil-burners, but rather for someone looking to swop out an SUV for a bakkie. With such impressive numbers, the 2.3-litre might just manage to do both.