GWM getting ready to launch hybrid and combustion powered Ora

Known in China as the Good Cat under the Ora brand, the supposed facelift will see the arrival of combustion motivation.

Devised as an EV from inception six years ago, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has reconfigured the Ora Good Cat to run on petrol as both a hybrid and conventional combustion engine product for the first time.

Marketed under the Ora brand in China, but sold in most export markets, including South Africa, as the GWM Ora 03 without the Good Cat reference, the combustion options, seemingly, form part of a first-time facelift.

Based on documents and images submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology office, the Ora Good Cat receives new headlights, a restyled bonnet and a lower air intake with vents on the side of the bumper to accommodate the combustion engine.

More subtle are the changes at the rear, including the removal of the central light on the imitation diffuser, the exhaust outlet, and the model-specific badges.

Known power specifications

Based on information obtained by China’s autohome.com.cn, both the petrol and hybrid Ora Good Cat will make primary use of GWM’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

In the combustion model, the unit outputs 135 kW. In the hybrid or HEV, it makes 115 kW, supplemented by an unspecified electric motor and battery pack.

Not disclosed was specification or depictions of the interior.

South African conundrum

Launched locally in 2023 after making its first public showing at the Nampo Agricultural expo in Bothaville in the Free State that year, the Ora briefly held the crown of South Africa’s most affordable EV at R686 950.

Since then, this has dropped to R341 900, following the arrival of the BYD Dolphin Surf last year.

According to official sales figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), the Ora has been a minor player since going on-sale.

Sales for its first full year, 2024, totalled 43 units.

Since last year, however, these have dropped dramatically to the point where no figures are reported for consecutive months.

A quick search of GWM South Africa’s website still shows the Ora listed at the same R686 950 to R835 950 sticker prices it debuted with in 2023.

As a reminder, the local lineup comprises four derivatives: 300 Luxury, 400 Super Luxury, 400 Ultra Luxury, and 400 GT Ultra Luxury.

The single 300 models are powered by a 48-kWh battery pack, and the trio of 400s by a larger 63-kWh battery pack.

All four deliver 126kW/250 Nm, with respective ranges of 310 km and 420 km. However, the GT’s claimed range is 400 km.

Wait and see

Still to go on-sale in China, expect more details about the hybrid and combustion-engined Ora in due course.

