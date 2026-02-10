All-new Audi Q3 breaks cover before South African launch

Uncluttered interior sees gear selector move from centre console to the right of steering wheel.

The introduction of the all-new Audi Q3 in the third quarter will headline an exciting year for the German carmaker.

Apart from the Q3, Audi will also be introducing the RS e-tron GT Performance in the second quarter and the new Q5 and RS5 Sedan/Avant towards the end of the year.

The Audi Q3 was shown last week in Kariega at Volkswagen Group Africa’s annual product Indaba. It is the moniker’s first completely new model since the compact SUV debuted in its current form in 2018. Defined as “more dynamic” and “more muscular” than its predecessor, the new Q3 derives heavily from the A5 and A6 on the styling front.

Audi Q3 compact SUV pioneer

“The grille is flanked by thin headlights that now feature customisable signature digital matrix technology, the first in the compact SUV segment,” says Ryan Gillingham, Product Lead at Audi South Africa.

“The single frame grille has been tied up, with all driver radar assist systems now neatly integrated behind the Four Rings.

“The back of new the Audi Q3 is dominated by the digital organic LED taillights. It contrasts neatly with the vertically mounted brake lights. The back is neatly rounded off by illuminated Audi rings, another first for the brand.”

Digital stage

The interior has been completely redesigned and features an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MMI infotainment display.

The minimalistic cabin of the new Audi Q3. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

“The interior theme is visual clarity. This is all about creating a clean, crisp and open interior layout. It results in a minimalist and uncluttered environment. It also creates a greater sense of space,” adds Gillingham.

“Three design aspects are unique to the new Audi Q3. The first is the subtle interplay between the traditional hard switch buttons and soft touch screen panel.

Centre console freed up

“The next is the curved panoramic display, also known as the digital stage. It now runs on Android Automotive Operating System and is powered by the new AI Audi Assistant.

“If you look at the steering column, there is a new centrally mounted control unit at the back of the steering wheel with two distinctive levers. The one of the left integrated the indicator, headlights and wipers and the one of the right operated the gear selection and parking brake. This enabled us to free up the entire centre console to create more space.”

The new Audi Q3 made it global debut last year with electrification in the form of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid assistance alongside petrol and diesel engines. The powertrain line-up for South Africa has not been announced yet.