Dacia derived pair of new Nissan SUVs teased before 2025 reveal

Should approval for South Africa be given, expect the newcomers to fill the gap between the Magnite and Qashqai.

Due to arrive in 2025, the pair of new models will be based on the new Dacia Duster and incoming Bigster. Image: Nissan India via Autocar India.

More than likely part of its “Arc” product range of models due before 2026, Nissan, towards the end of last month, released new teaser images showing two new SUVs it will debut in India next year.

Known so far

Set to be locally built with a choice of five or seven-seats, the automaker, unsurprisingly, declined to provide any further details, though based on the images, both will be spun-off of alliance partner Renault’s Dacia products in the form of the all-new Duster and incoming flagship Bigster.

ALSO READ: New Navara and Patrol teased in Nissan’s ‘Arc’ product range

The latter image providing a first hint of what the Bigster could look like in Nissan guise, the former showing the Duster, already revealed as a Renault in select European markets, confirms restyled headlights, but the same front bumper and just visible grille suggesting a comparatively minor rebadging from Renault to Nissan.

Original Duster revived the Terrano name in 2013, but sales ended seven years later due to poor sales and introduction of the Nissan Kicks. Image: Nissan India.

In effect, the rebadged Duster will not only take-up station above the Magnite, but replace the ill-conceived Terrano based on the original Duster that lasted seven years before being discontinued in early-2020 due to poorer than expected sales and introduction of the locally-made Kicks.

At the other end of the segment, the virtually unknown Bigster underpinned model boasts a design completely different in execution with a squared-off bumper and thin L-shaped LED headlights connected by a central light bar running underneath the bonnet lip.

New Duster will again serve as base for one of the new Nissan models. Image: Renault Turkey

Possibly one of the models showed in the “Arc” presentation video, the step-up from the Duster-based model, in spite of its resemblance to the North American Pathfinder, will still be positioned below the Qashqai as according to Autocar India, it too will ride on the CMF-B platform all Dacia models are underpinned by.

Ideal for South Africa?

As it stands, plans for exports to other markets are unknown as emphasis currently focuses solely on India where two additional models are known to be in the pipeline for introduction by 2026.

The significance for South Africa is that both Dacia derived products could potentially be offered given the significant price gap between the most expensive Magnite – R366 000 – and the cheapest Qashqai – R568 200 – in addition to the X-Trail being the brand’s only seven-seat SUV priced at R685 900.

As mentioned though, nothing has been approved and will only be revealed in full once the wraps come off of both in 2025.

NOW READ: All-new Renault Duster grows-up as macho off-roader