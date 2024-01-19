Giniel de Villiers now the sole owner of rare Dakar Rally record

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa driver has finishes the gruelling race 21 times in a row.

Giniel de Villiers again managed to finish in the top 10 of the Dakar Rally in his Toyota Hilux. Picture: Toyota

Giniel de Villiers further enhanced his status as Dakar Rally legend yesterday to becoming the first competitor in the history of the gruelling event’s history to finish 21 consecutive races.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) driver finished this year’s race in Saudi Arabia in seventh place in the cars category to become the sole holder of this remarkable record. Going into the race, he shared the record with Yoshimasa Sugawara from Japan who finished 20 consecutive races as truck driver from 1989 to 2009.

Sugawara still holds the overall record for most Dakar finishes with crossing the finish line 29 times.

De Villiers, who again had Dennis Murphy as navigator, made his debut in 2003 in a Nissan and only finished outside the top 10 once. His eight podium places include one win in a VW Touareg in 2009.

Dakar rookies excel

De Villiers’ vast experience no doubt rubbed off on both his fellow TGRSA drivers, Guy Botterill and Saood Variawa. Both excelled on their Dakar debut.

Botterill, who was partnered by the injured Henk Lategan’s navigator Brett Cummings, finished in sixth place, 2:40:33 behind winner Carlos Sainz. His managed to beat De Villiers by just under 10 minutes.

The 18-year-old Variawa lived up to his family’s rich racing credentials by finishing 17th alongside French co-driver Francois Cazalet, 5:44:41 behind Sainz.

Difficult race for Ford

Gareth Woolridge, who competed for Ford M-Sport alongside Boyd Dreyer, finished his first Dakar Rally in 32nd place. It was no doubt a huge learning experience for both Woolridge and his team, who fought back strongly after several big setbacks mid-race.

Century Racing’s Brian Baragwanath finished Dakar for the fifth time overall and for the fourth time in a car. Baragwanath and his navigator Leonard Cremer, who finished 61st, fought back strongly after suffering big blows in stages three and four to finish stage 10 in second place.

Hennie de Klerk, competing in his third Dakara alongside Juan Mohr in a Toyota Hilux, had to retire on stage 8 due to driveshaft failure.

Like father, like son

South Africans also enjoyed a good return on two wheels with Bradley Cox, Charan Moore and Stuart Gregory reaching the finishing line.

Cox, son of Dakar biking legend Alfie Cox, was 13th overall, 3:01:04 behind American winner Ricky Brabec. Cox came third in the Rally 23 category, just 6:28 behind winner Harith Noah.

Moore, who won the unassisted class in 2023, was ninth in Rally 2 and 21st overall, while Stuart came ninth in the unassisted class on his fourth Dakar finish.

The South African trio’s training partner, Ross Branch from Botswana, came second overall, 10:53 behind Brabec.