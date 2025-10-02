Dakar-prepped Defender D7X-R continues testing in Morocco

Defender D7X-R will compete in the Dakar and four rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship in 2026.

Not too long after debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, JLR, previously known as Jaguar Land Rover, announced that preparation had started for its entry into the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and the Dakar Rally in 2026 with the Defender Dakar D7X-R.

OCTA based

Set to be campaigned by four-time Dakar stage winner Sara Price and 14-time event winner, Stéphane Peterhansel, testing of the D7X-R, which will compete in the new “Stock” category for production-based cars, has recently been extended to Morocco, where round four will take place.

NOW READ: Testing continues for almost Dakar Rally-ready Defender D7X-R

In total, three D7X-Rs will be entered for Dakar, the third to be driven by Lithuanian Rokas Baciuška, while two will be campaigned in four rounds of the Rally-Raid series next year.

Its name pays homage to the internal designation given to its platform, the Defender D7X-R uses the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the production OCTA, but with a bespoke body and underbody changes adhering to class and event regulations.

The goal in mind

In addition to the engine, made by BMW, the D7X-R keeps the standard road car’s gearbox and driveline.

“We made the decision to enter the World Rally-Raid Championship as it’s the ultimate stage to showcase Defender’s renowned capability and durability,” said Defender Brand Managing Director Mark Cameron.

“The new Defender OCTA has set a high bar in terms of tough luxury, and seeing it transform into an unstoppable Dakar contender is remarkable.”

The Defender D7X-R will race in the Dakar and four rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship in 2026: Picture: JLR

“With just three months to go until we take the start ramp in Yanbu, I am proud of how this team is taking shape. We have a stellar line-up of drivers and co-drivers and a fantastic strategic and operational staff in place, all now led by Ian James as Team Principal.”

Present at the testing event, James stated,“It’s an honour to be leading the Defender Rally team as we enter the almighty world of rally-raid competition in 2026, the first of a three-year programme.

“I’m looking forward to working through the rest of the extensive preparations ahead of Dakar in January. We’ve still much work to do, but we’re all determined to make 2026 a memorable year in World Rally Raid for the Defender brand.”

NOW READ: Hardcore off-road suited Defender OCTA officially revealed