Testing continues for almost Dakar Rally-ready Defender D7X-R

Defender parent company, JLR, is providing factory backing to a team that will be led on the driver front by 14 time Dakar Rally winner, Stéphane Peterhansel.

JLR showcased an improved version of the Defender Dakar D7X-R at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: JLR

The Defender, formerly the Land Rover Defender, is probably the most loved 4x4s in the world.

It is certainly the most iconic. And considered the most capable too. Now Land Rover it is going rallying with their new Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype.

Taking on Dakar

Unveiled at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, Defender parent company, JLR, announced it will be entering the Dakar Rally and World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) in 2026.

The Defender Dakar D7X-R’s global debut gave the public the first glimpse of the type of cars that will compete in the newly updated ‘Stock’ category for production-based vehicles in the 2026 Dakar Rally and W2RC.

The car is a competition version of the Defender 110. The changes to the ‘Stock’ category will make this Defender significantly more competitive and is the perfect platform to authentically demonstrate the extreme capability and durability of Defender.

Also making their debut at the famous festival was four-time Dakar stage winner Sara Price and 14 times Dakar winner, Stéphane Peterhansel.

“I’ve loved being at Goodwood, there’s so much going on. I drove on the famous hillclimb four times, which was so awesome,” said Price.

“I also drove in the Off-Road Arena which was super fun, because anytime I get in this vehicle is just so exciting for me. The car felt really good – it’s the total package.”

Peterhansel added, “For many years, I have been intrigued by the famous hillclimb, and now I have experienced it for myself. It has been a great event to attend, and I enjoyed catching up with old friends and meeting some fans. I’m looking forward to the next few months of preparations ahead of our entry to Dakar in the ‘Stock’ category.”

Team and car

The reveal comes as the Defender Rally team continues to take shape with the signing of its first official partners.

Joining the team as Official Fluids Partner is Castrol, who will equip the rally car with the products it needs for optimal performance throughout the five rounds of the W2RC.

In addition, Defender Rally has confirmed that British expedition and performance apparel company, Shackleton, will be the official apparel supplier.

The first prototype of the Defender Dakar D7X-R was tested in the sand dunes of Morocco in April, from which the team took a wealth of learning then applied to the next stage of the programme.

Shown at Goodwood, the second prototype features a number of upgrades suitable for its performance requirements and closer in spec to the official competition car due to be unveiled later this year.

These include:

17-inch wheels fitted with 35-inch tyres;

increased track width and ride height;

upgraded steering rack;

competition exhaust system

