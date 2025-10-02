More records broken as new vehicle test 55 000 unit mark in September

South Africa's unbroken streak of rising vehicle sales now goes back 12 months.

South Africa’s unbroken record of surging new vehicle sales continued into September with a ninth consecutive month of increases this year, and third in a row of overall sales breaching 50 000 units.

Top 10 best-selling models

In a changed picture from August, the Toyota Hilux retained its position as the country’s best-seller, and the only vehicle to exceed 3 000 units with a total of 3 639 units, but this time ahead of the Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger.

Jumping one and two places respectively from last month, the Kariega-built Polo Vivo moved 2 470 versus the Silverton-made Ranger’s 2 270.

Keeping station in fourth, the Suzuki Swift remained the best-selling non-locally produced product with sales of 2 265, followed by the Isuzu D-Max, which jumped from sixth place last month to fifth with an offset of 2 054.

Dropping four places to sixth, the Toyota Corolla Cross raked in 1 891 signatures, ahead of the Toyota Starlet, which recorded a similar place count but in the opposite direction from August.

Staying eighth, the Hyundai Grand i10 finished ahead of the Toyota Vitz, which recorded a four place hike to ninth position from August’s 13th.

Completing another even split between locally made and imported products in the top 10, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro placed 10th on 1 377.

Month in detail

Having broken a record set back in July 2017, the September numbers by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) yielded sales of 54 700 units, an uptake of 24.3% from the last year’s 44 000, and the official highest in a single month since September 2015.

In the various segments, passenger vehicles showed a second consecutive month of sales surpassing 30 000 units with an offset of 38 603, 28% up on last year’s 30 167, and its highest since October 2014.

Light commercial vehicles added to the month’s gains with sales of 13 078, an increase of 19.7% from the 10 924 examples moved last year.

As in August though, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle sales were mixed – the former decreasing 1.5% from 782 to 767, and the latter rising by 5.9% from 2 127 to 2 252.

For the second month in a row, new vehicle exports ended in the black with a substantial rise of 32.9% from last year’s 29 180 to 38 772 this year.

In total, dealer sales made up 80.1% or 43 817 of the 54 700 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

Rental agencies: 15.2%

Corporate fleets: 2.7%

Government: 2.0%

Naamsa reaction

“The broader economy surprised on the upside in the second quarter, with GDP expanding by 0.8%

year-on-year and household spending showing resilience. Yet the medium-term growth outlook remains

muted,” Naamsa said in a statement.

“Encouragingly for households, consumer inflation slowed to 3.3% year-on-year in August, below

expectations. Lower food, fuel, and transport costs have eased pressure on disposable incomes,

while subdued vehicle price inflation has helped sustain affordability in certain segments.

“This disinflationary trend offered some relief for car buyers, particularly in the small-car and entry-level categories, where cost sensitivity is the highest.”

Top 10 best-selling marques

The country’s best-selling brands, as well as their totals and market ranking from August, are as follows:

Toyota – 14 146 (-) Suzuki – 6 072 (-) Volkswagen – 5 763 (-) Ford – 3 093 (+1) Hyundai – 3 005 (-1) Great Wall Motors – 2 620 (-) Isuzu – 2 478 (+1) Chery – 2 264 (-1) Kia – 1 706 (-) Mahindra – 1 524 (+1)

September top 50 best-sellers

Toyota Hilux – 3 639 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 470 Ford Ranger – 2 270 Suzuki Swift – 2 265 Isuzu D-Max – 2 054 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 891 Toyota Starlet – 1 629 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 471 Toyota Vitz – 1 446 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 377 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 215 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 191 Suzuki Fronx – 1 054 Kia Sonet – 1 031 Nissan Magnite – 1 013 Toyota Fortuner – 842 Volkswagen Polo – 789 Omoda C5 – 784 Suzuki Ertiga – 765 Mahindra Pik Up – 750 Renault Kwid – 669 Toyota Starlet Cross – 666 Volkswagen T-Cross – 606 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 601 Toyota Rumion – 594 Toyota HiAce – 591 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 526 Jetour Dashing – 519 GMW Haval H6 – 496 Suzuki Baleno – 478 GWM P-Series – 458 Citroën C3 – 430 Volkswagen Amarok – 392 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 390 Ford Territory – 368 Hyundai Exter – 355 Chery Tiggo Cross – 350 Nissan Navara – 337 Renault Kiger – 332 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 328 Suzuki S-Presso – 305 Renault Triber – 298 Jetour X70 Plus – 296 Ford Everest – 277 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 276 Suzuki Jimny – 270 Hyundai i20 – 269 MG ZS – 252 Honda Elevate – 250 Volkswagen Tiguan – 236

