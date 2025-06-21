Dominant Marc Marquez claims Italian MotoGP pole

For the sixth time this season, Marc Marquez has claimed pole position and secured his 100th pole position across all Grand Prix classes.

Marc Marquez’s perfect start to the season continued as he claimed his pole in Austin, Texas. Picture: Luis Robayo / AFP.

Marc Marquez took pole position for the Italian MotoGP on Saturday as the championship leader attempts to continue his domination of this season at Mugello.

Six-time elite world champion Marc Marquez took his sixth pole of the year with a time of one minute and 44.169 seconds, 0.059sec ahead of rival and Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Italian Bagnaia, who has won the last three races at Mugello, trails Marc Marquez by 93 points after eight Grand Prix weekends.

Marc Marquez will lead the grid for Saturday’s sprint race which gets underway at 1500 local time (1300GMT) and has a great chance to extend his 32-point championship lead over his brother Alex Marquez.

The Spanish motorcycling great has won five of this season’s eight sprint races and four GPs.

KTM rider Alex Marquez was 0.83sec off the pace and will complete the front row of the grid in third position.