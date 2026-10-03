EcoBoost surprises in Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana

The Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana combines strong performance with luxury features. Explore the latest updates and specifications.

The latest Volkswagen Amarok range has been updated to align with the changes made by its production partner, Ford.

Ford has revised its engine line-up and dropped its diesel offering in favour of the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine, which has previously been used in the Mustang and several other Ford models.

I initially thought this engine would not be powerful enough to move the heavier Amarok, but I was pleasantly surprised.

Producing 222kW, the motor never seemed to struggle to get this double cab moving and delivered strong performance throughout my time behind the wheel.

A premium interior with Volkswagen DNA

The PanAmericana certainly feels like one of the premium models in the range.

It features a leather-clad dashboard and comfortable leather seats, along with all the bells and whistles buyers would expect in this segment.

The interior combines black and brown finishes with heated, electrically adjustable front seats, which add to the premium ambience.

The Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana impressed with its performance, comfort and premium features during our test drive. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Volkswagen has done an excellent job of giving this off-road vehicle its own identity.

Apart from the gear selector and the large portrait-style infotainment display, which resembles that of the Ford Ranger, the rest of the cabin feels unmistakably Volkswagen.

The centre console features a rotary dial that allows the driver to select different drive modes and switch between two-wheel

drive and four-wheel drive.

There are also multiple USB ports, making it easy to charge several devices at once.

Another welcome feature is the built-in 220V power outlet, allowing you to plug in a conventional two-pin electrical plug when

needed.

PanAmericana comfortable on and off the road

For such a large vehicle, the Amarok PanAmericana drives remarkably like a passenger car.

It never feels cumbersome, and safety features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, adaptive headlights and Adaptive Cruise Control make long journeys particularly enjoyable.

The all-terrain tyres, paired with black 18-inch alloy wheels, are a sensible choice.

They are rugged enough for off-road driving without leaving you overly concerned about damaging expensive wheels.

The Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana rides on black 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres, offering a balance of off-road capability and everyday practicality. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Practical features in the load bin

At the rear, the load bin is lined with a durable, scratch-resistant coating.

Even better is the electrically operated roller shutter, which securely covers the load area and provides added peace of mind when carrying valuables.

The load bin is also fitted with lighting that automatically illuminates when the tailgate is opened at night, making it much easier to find or load items in the dark.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay worked seamlessly throughout my test, while the infotainment system’s built-in satellite navigation is another welcome addition.

Even without a smartphone connected, you can still navigate to your destination without relying on mobile data.

I thoroughly enjoyed driving the Amarok PanAmericana.

The new 2.3l EcoBoost petrol engine offers impressive performance and provides an appealing alternative for buyers who prefer a petrol-powered double cab over a diesel.