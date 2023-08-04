Volkswagen’s new GTI badge submission all but confirms EV future

By Charl Bosch

Volkswagen’s switch towards electrification for the next generation Golf and replacement for the Polo, will be expanded towards its iconic GTI models based on the discovery of a new GTI badge trademark application in Germany.

Injection dead by lightning

Although only due to be replaced in 2028 by the Mk 9, the current eighth generation Golf will first undergo a facelift and debut as the Golf 8.5 next year.

Similar to the Golf 7 that become the 7.5 after it’s mid-life refresh, a first in the Golf’s history, the 8.5 will also be the final iteration to offer a manual gearbox as a result of its successor going fully electric.

Despite Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer’s assurance of the Golf name for another generation earlier this year, the renouncing of a combustion engine for the ninth generation has already taken shape by the uncovering of a new GTI logo.

Grand Touring Injection badge has been tweaked to feature a lightning bolt in place of injection. Image: dpma.de via carbuzz.com.

First spotted by US publication CarBuzz via Germany’s Patent and Trade Mark Office, the main change involves the capitalised “I” that until now denoted fuel injection whereas the G and T stands for Grand and Touring.

While the former letters remain unchanged, the “I” has been styled in the shape of a lightning bolt, confirming a change from injection, or in this, combustion engine motivation, to electricity.

GTI or GTX?

According to CarBuzz, the change in badge could represent a two-pronged approach due to possible overlapping with the GTX moniker used on the ID.4 and ID.5.

As such, the publication speculates the next generation of GTIs could possibly replace the GTX in the long run based on Schäfer’s comments, or become an electrified hybrid in the Golf 8.5 before moving to full EV in the Golf 9.

Volkswagen’s next generation of hardcore R models will be going electric before 2030. Image: Volkswagen.

The latter move will eventually be followed by the hardcore R models division boss Reinhold Ivenz confirmed in November last year will be going EV before 2030.

“We’re already taking the necessary steps today for the forthcoming transformation. The globally successful products from Volkswagen R are part of this exciting change process and will stand in [the] future for sustainable electric mobility”,” Britain’s Autocar quoted him as saying.

ID.2all first or next?

In addition to the Golf, the production version of the ID.2all is also expected to offer a performance variant with significantly more power than the current Polo GTI.

Current Polo GTI will bow-out, in Europe, next year, but continue in South Africa after 2025. Image: Volkswagen.

On course to replace the Polo, whose production run in Europe ends next year, the concept ID.2all already develops more power at 166 kW versus the South African market GTI’s 147 kW and the European example’s 152 kW.

Speaking after the ID.2all’s reveal, Volkswagen’s Board Member for Technical Development, Kai Grünitz, hinted at the performance variant having an output that will “surprise” when it goes on-sale.

Performance ID.2all, which will replace the Polo GTI, has already been confirmed. Image: Volkswagen.

While confirming a front-wheel-drive layout similar to the Polo, Grünitz remained mum on the badge the hot ID.2all will be sold under, telling Britain’s Top Gear, “whether it will be a GTI or GTX or whatever we will see”.

More set to come

For now, it remains unknown as to the exact timing of the new GTI badge being rolled-out, however, expect it to possibly occur either with the Golf 8.5 or the ID.2all.

