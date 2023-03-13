Kyalami Grand Prix almost happened but got sunk by ‘greed’

Motoring Reporter

South Africa’s return after what would have been two decades since last hosting a Grand Prix ultimately fell victim to greed despite being almost a sure bet.

This is the view of the country’s first and so far only Formula 1 champion, Jody Scheckter, who remarked in an interview that Kyalami had been on-track to host a round of this year’s championship, only for talks to collapse because of money.

Hopes of Kyalami returning to the F1 calendar erupted into a frenzy last year, following visits to the track by series boss, Stefano Domenicali, and even addition to of the track to the provisional 2023 calendar.

The rumours went so far to claim that F1’s logistics partner, DHL, has been lined-up as the headline sponsor and that approval had been agreed upon for Kyalami to host the race until at least 2028.

Nothing of these came to fruition though with reports further alleging government support had been turned down, and that work still needed to be done in order for the circuit to obtain the FIA Level 1 grading required to host a Grand Prix.

Where it went wrong

In an interview with total-motorsport.com, 1979 World Champion Scheckter attributed the eventual collapse to the price tag inflating from “500 000 to 2 million” believed to be US Dollars to host the event.

Despite not naming any individuals, the East London native signalled out “the guy form Kyalami” as being the topic of discussion, adding that “he wanted to take the whole thing over”.

“F1 came over to sign. He had got government backing, some of the wealthiest people in South Africa behind it. Everything was in place, and the guy from Kyalami got greedy,” Scheckter said.

“Just as soon as F1 left, he changed the whole thing completely. The government realised there was a fight [going on] and withdrew, and that was the end. Maybe it’ll happen back here again. I don’t know.”

‘He was left with nothing’

Besides the South African F1 faithful, Scheckter said his nephew Warren Scheckter, whose SAGP organisation had been working on a deal for six years, had been the biggest loser following the withdrawal of government funding.

“Because going [through the] government and getting [their support] and for them all to agree to put some budget in and then to secure the money. It takes a massive amount [of effort] all of a sudden, it was over, and he was left with nothing,” Scheckter said.

In June last year, as reports of a signed deal accelerated following Domenicali’s visit, Warren told website Double Apex “an F1 race in SA has not yet been confirmed. There are many things that need to take place before we can make a formal announcement”.

What now?

Accordingly, the senior Scheckter said while the choosing of Kyalami was always on the cards, “Cape Town would be a better place. But it’s all to do with money”.

At present, the Killarney racetrack outside Milnerton tops the list of tracks in the Mother City, though it would need more than just a substantial makeover to comply with the requirements of F1 and the FIA.

Another possibility is the setting up of a street circuit similar to the one that hosted the long since defunct A1 Grand Prix Series Durban and last month, the Formula-E series in Cape Town.

“So many [people] want a Grand Prix there, and South Africa’s history in motor racing is massive,” Scheckter concluded.

While rumours have died down in spite of 2024 being mentioned a better possibility, this too has been not confirmed or commented on by Kyalami or the FIA.

