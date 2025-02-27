F1 in SA will be ‘catalyst’ for uplifting motorsport, McKenzie says

South Africa could be hosting an F1 Grand Prix by 2027.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said his department’s decision to examine the feasibility of hosting the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in South Africa is informed by several strategic considerations, including the development of motorsport in the country.

McKenzie responded to a parliamentary question from the ANC MP Nomgqibelo Ethel Nkosi on Wednesday.

Bringing F1 to SA

Nkosi wanted to know if McKenzie’s department strategically promoted and supported motorsport development to enhance grassroots participation, drive skills development and unlock opportunities in the sector.

The sports minister said hosting an F1 Grans Prix in SA will uplift motorsport in the country.

“Firstly, the prestigious event was last hosted in Africa more than 30 years ago, notwithstanding its popularity in the continent and South Africa. Secondly, motorsport is still viewed as the preserve of the elite, and thirdly, it is not accessible to the majority of South Africans.

“The department intends to utilise the hosting of F1 to serve as a catalyst for addressing and changing the above,” McKenzie said.

ALSO READ: McKenzie extends submission deadline for SA’s F1 bid

Motorsport development

McKenzie said his department is also working with Motorsport SA to enhance the high-octane sport in the country.

“As part of planning to host the Formula One, the department is working with Motorsport South Africa to develop and implement a legacy programme that would, among other things, focus on the promotion and development of motorsport in the country through training and skills development as well as other related or relevant activities,” McKenzie said,

“The aim is to ensure that at least a five-year hosting agreement is concluded for the hosting of the Formula One, hopefully even longer. This would enable the country to exploit and unlock the potential socioeconomic benefits.

“An event like the Formula One stimulates several economic sectors beyond sport. These include the tourism and hospitality sector, logistics services, the construction sector, eventing, arts, culture and entertainment,” he said.

F1 hosting cost

In November last year, McKenzie revealed that South Africa’s quest to host the F1 Grand Prix has so far cost nearly R200 000 spent on meetings, trips and other engagements related to pursuing the hosting of the event.

The desire moved up the grid in January after McKenzie released the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for the country’s bid to host an F1 event.

ALSO READ: South African F1 Grand Prix hits top gear, but will Rwanda overtake it? [VIDEO]

F1 in 2027?

South Africa was officially on track to host an F1 Grand Prix after McKenzie appointed the Bid Steering Committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of the sport to the country.

During a recent Betway SA20 cricket clash between Mi Cape Town and Paarl Royals in Cape Town, McKenzie said he was excited about bringing F1 to the country.

“F1 is definitely going to come. We are going to be putting in our bid. We’re looking at 2027, it’s probably going to be between Cape Town and Joburg, the race its hotting up, so far there big bid coming from both cities.

“I don’t care where it is, as long as it is in South Africa,” McKenzie said.

F1 Bid Steering Committee

The committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, will consider several bids from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner.

The BSC comprises Lethoko as the chairperson, alongside Anton Roux, Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli, and Mlimandlela Ndamase.

The committee will be responsible for preparing a bid that will be considered by the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.

This will include choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

ALSO READ: McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]