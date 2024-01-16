Chiselled and sharpened facelift Hyundai Creta officially revealed

Teased extensively throughout the first week of January, Hyundai has officially unwrapped the facelift Creta in India as the first major revision the Chennai-made model has received since its debut in 2019.

Aggression

Different in look to the Indonesian model that premiered in 2021 with the same frontal design as the now pre-facelift Tucson, the Creta, as evident by the teasers, now resembles the tiny Exter that sits above the Venue in Hyundai’s Indian SUV range.

Offered in five trim levels; E, EX, S, SX and SX Tech, with an optional safety package available on the S and SX, the evolution of Hyundai’s Sensual Sportiness styling language, plus Exter influence, comprises a new LED headlight design in an inverted E-look atop the new squared-off jewelled grille.

Replacing the controversial split arrangement, the main clusters are connected by means of a thin full-width illuminated bar running underneath the bonnet line in a look Hyundai describes as “bold, charismatic, extraordinary and symbolic of all things impressive”.

Also, part of the update is a new bonnet, a redesigned front bumper with a chunkier lower satin silver faux skidplate, wider wheel arches and newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

Seen throughout the teaser campaign, the Creta’s rear facia now resembles that of the Exter and to an extent, the Volkswagen T-Cross. Image: Hyundai India

At the rear, the E-motif touches continue in the design of the taillight cluster, now laid-out in a horizonal design similar to the Volkswagen T-Cross, and connected by means of an even thinner LED light bar.

Along with a new bumper and skidplate, Hyundai has added a new bootlid and bootlid spoiler to the mix, as well as satin silver roof rails plus a silver accented C-pillar.

On the colour front, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khai and Fiery Red are all carried over, along with the two-tone black roof over Atlas White. New though is the mono-tone Robust Emerald Pearl.

New inside

Inside, the Creta’s reworkings are just as extensive as its exterior and comprises a subtly updated centre console, a new dual-zone climate control panel still with physical buttons but with a digital display, a shelf below the new centrally placed air vents on the passenger’s side, and more premium materials.

As part of the dashboard itself having undergone a complete redesign, the biggest highlight is the new dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster derived from the facelift Palisade and Staria.

Standard only on the SX with the optional safety package, the former comes standard SX and SX Tech as well, but not on the EX and pair of S models that utilise a new eight-inch display. A conventional LCD features on the entry-level E.

Interior highlight is the new dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster derived from the Palisade and Staria. Image: Hyundai India

For its part, a conventional analogue cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT display is standard on all but the mentioned SX, in addition to an eight-speaker Bose sound system also included on the SX Tech.

Depending on the trim level, safety or updated on the safety side is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Junction Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Safe Exit Alert Lead Vehicle Alert, Lane Follow Assist and across all trim levels, six airbags.

Same dimensions, new engine

Dimensionally, Hyundai has not made any alterations and as such, the Creta still measures 4 330 mm long, 1 790 mm wide and 1 635 mm while riding on a wheelbase of 2 610 mm. Claimed ground clearance is still 190 mm and boot space 433-litres with the rear seats up.

As mentioned, the Creta carries over two of the pre-facelift model’s three engines, but not the previous range-topping 1.4 T-GDI that made 103kW/242Nm.

In its place now resides the 1.5 T-GDI from the seven-seat Alcazar, known as the Grand Creta in South Africa, that makes 118kW/253Nm.

Delivering the amount of twist to the front axle, as in all other models, is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As for the retained powerplants, both displace 1.5-litres with the normally aspirated petrol producing 85kW/144Nm and the turbodiesel 85kW/250Nm.

Connected to both is a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque-converter automatic in the case of the oil-burner.

For the petrol, Hyundai has opted for its in-house developed CVT called IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission.

Not South Africa ready, yet

Now available, pricing kicks-off at Rs 1 099 900 for the manual-only 1.5 E and ends at Rs 1 999 999 for both the dual-clutch T-GDI and automatic diesel SX equipped with the safety package.

For now, it remains unknown as to whether the facelift Creta will make its way to South Africa as a changing in sourcing two years ago resulted in it now originating from the Cikarang plant in Indonesia rather than India.

Should approval be given though, expect Hyundai South Africa to only make the updated Creta available either towards the end of the year or in early 2025.

Additional information from autocarindia.com and gaadiwaadi.com.

