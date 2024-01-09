Hyundai Creta getting a more macho suit as new teasers emerge

For now, the facelift is exclusive to the Indian-made Creta and remains to be confirmed for the Indonesian model exported to South Africa.

Its official date of reveal now exactly one week away, Hyundai has released more images of the facelift Creta in the form of a pair of sketch drawings, as well as more glimpses of the interior.

More distinctive

Teased for the first time last week, the first mid-life update to the now five-year old second generation Creta will seemingly be limited to models assembled at the Chennai plant in India rather than the Cikarang facility in Indonesia where model bound for South Africa originate from.

As evident by the drawings, the Creta derives the majority of its revisions from the Exter and Tucson in the guise of the jewelled grille, a new bonnet, redesigned bumper and skidplate, and wider wheel arches.

Rear facia has seemingly been inspired by that of the Volkswagen T-Cross. Image: Hyundai India

Its headlights now “integrated” into the grille in an E-design with a full length illuminated bar located between, the more squared-off look continues at the rear in the form of the same bumper and skidplate as the front, a more rounded window, and in place of the oval lights, a horizontal setup similar to the Volkswagen T-Cross, but with the same E-motif as the front and Exter.

Already confirmed to be offered in six mono-tone colours – Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Ranger Grey, Fiery Red and Robus Emerald Pearl – plus a single a dual-tone hue – Atlas White with a black roof – the Creta’s alloy wheel designs are also new and will vary depending on the selected trim level comprising five grades; E, EX, S, SX and SX Tech.

New tech inside

Inside, the redesign involves the fitting of a new centre console and gear lever, a digital display still with physical switchgear for models fitted with the dual-zone climate control, new air vents on the passenger’s side and a new dashboard housing the upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Highlight of the interior is a new gear lever and dual 10.25-inch displays. Image: Hyundai India

Completing the interior is more premium materials, plus the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that combines with the infotainment system to create a wraparound design similar to the facelift Palisade and Staria.

According to a related report by Autocar India, notable specification items comprise a 360-degree surround-view camera system, at least other new or revised safety systems, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof,

Driveline

Underneath its bonnet, the Creta will carry over two engines from the pre-facelift derivative; the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol producing 85kW/144Nm and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel that outputs 85kW/260Nm.

New though is the flagship 1.5 T-GDI lifted from the Alcazar – known as the Grand Creta in South Africa – that replaces the 1.4 T-GDI with outputs of 118kW/253Nm.

As before, the Creta remains a front-wheel-drive only model, but depending on the engine, equipped with four transmission choices; a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, a seven-speed dual clutch and a CVT known as IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission.

Could South Africa get it?

Already open for pre-ordering priced from Rs 25 000 (R5 620), the facelift Creta will go on-sale soon after its debut next week with a reported starting price of Rs 11 000 000, which amounts to a smidgen over R247 000 in India.

As mentioned, it remains unknown as whether to the changes will be expanded to the Indonesian model that replaced the Indian version in South Africa two years ago with a Tucson-inspired face as part of a likely cost saving exercise.

Should the facelift, which premiered in 2021, receive eventual approval for the Cikarang assembled model too, expect it to become available at stage, however, this remains unconfirmed and is thus purely speculative at present.

NOW READ: Hyundai Creta getting second update in 2024 but..