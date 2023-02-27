Turbo-boosted Hyundai Alcazar revealed, Grand Creta next?

Charl Bosch

The model that provides the base for the Hyundai Grand Creta in South Africa, the Alcazar, has been updated in India after less than two years with a brand-new turbocharged petrol engine.

Grunted-up

Now available for ordering, the all-new 1.5-litre mill replaces the normally aspirated 2.0-litre with outputs of 118kW/253Nm versus 117kW//192Nm.

While drive is again delivered to the front wheels, the six-speed manual gearbox is now joined by a new seven-speed dual-clutch that replaces the 2.0-litre’s six-speed torque converter automatic.

Besides adhering to India’s strict new BS6.2 emissions regulations due to be enforced on 1 April, the new unit is also capable of running on ethanol and according to Hyundai India, more efficient at 5.5 L/100km for the manual and 5.7 L/100km.

As a comparison, the South African-spec 2.0-litre Grand Creta’s consumption figures stand at 8.5 L/100km for the six-speed manual and at 8.9 L/100km for the six-speed automatic.

In addition to the engine, Hyundai has restyled the grille, fitted puddle laps underneath the mirrors on high spec models and expanded the airbag count to six across the entire Alcazar range.

As before, buyers can choose between six and seven seats, and as an alternative to the new petrol, the carryover 1.5-litre turbodiesel that produces an unchanged 85kW/260Nm.

South Africa a possibility

Due to go on-sale from 21 March, orders for the Alcazar 1.5 T-GDI can, however, be secured from Rs 25 000 (R5 560), with the engine also set to replace the older 1.4 T-GDI mill in the Creta at the same time.

In South Africa, the latter is not anticipated to benefit from the new engine due to examples being sourced from the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia rather than the Chennai facility in India.

The Grand Creta though still originates from Chennai and once Alcazar sales commence, is expected to be the beneficiary of the turbo-petrol before the end of the year.

Should approval get the green light from Hyundai South Africa, expect a substantial price premium over the 2.0-litre that, in Executive guise, opens the Grand Creta range up at R477 900.

Additional information from gaadiwaadi.com.

