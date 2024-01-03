Gritted teeth facelift Hyundai Creta teased for the first time

Engine line-up will span three choices, including the new 1.5 T-GDI turbo-petrol lifted from the Alcazar known in South Africa as the Grand Creta.

First glimpse of the revised Creta shows a hints of the Exter and Tucson. Image: Hyundai India

Revealed last year as being set for introduction in 2024, Hyundai has released the first series of teaser images previewing the facelift Creta in India.

Edgier design

A key model for the Korean automaker now available for pre-ordering at Rs 25 000, or a directly converted R5 568, the mid-life tweaks to the second generation Creta, which premiered four years ago, are extensive and as initially reported, in-line with those of the Exter that opens Hyundai’s SUV range in India.

Representing a slightly different take on the Sensual Sportiness language, the Creta’s revised aesthetic comprises what Hyundai calls a more “upright bonnet”, a redesigned grille derived from the Venue and Tucson, and, as evident by image, LED headlights positioned above the grille in an inverted E-design.

Exter influence in the design of the taillight clusters. Image: Hyundai India

Connected by an upper full-width light bar, the lights replace the previous split cluster design and while fitted with LEDs, will most likely to be swapped-out for halogen items on lower-spec derivatives.

At the rear, the changes continue in the design of the light clusters, which adopts the E-design motif in a configuration lifted directly from the Exter, plus a revised bumper and what appears to be a chunkier skidplate no longer finished in satin silver.

New dual display

Set to be offered in five trim levels in India; E, EX, S, SX and SX Tech, the Creta’s interior changes comprise a new centre console, a new digital display and switchgear for the climate control, and, the most prominent, the dual 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system from sister brand Kia’s facelift Seltos.

Interior recieves a new centre console, gear lever and dual instrument cluster as well as infotainment system. Image: Hyundai India

Along with a new gear lever, Hyundai has reshaped the air vents while relocating the front passenger’s outlet from the side of the dashboard to the middle.

Suspected upgrade materials and a more extensive array of safety and driver assistance are expected to feature on the still-to-be-confirmed standard specification sheet.

New turbo-petrol

Up front, three engine options have been confirmed; the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol outputting 85kW/144Nm, the 1.5-litre turbodiesel rated at 85kW/260Nm and, in place of the 1.4 T-GDI, the new 1.5 T-GDI from the Alcazar – known as the Grand Creta in South Africa – that pumps-out 118kW/253Nm.

Depending on the powerunit, the Creta will have a choice of four transmissions; a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a seven-speed dual clutch and a CVT known in Hyundai-speak as IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission.

Colours

On track to be revealed on 16 January, the Creta’s final nuance is a choice of six mono-tone colours; Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Ranger Grey, Fiery Red and a new hue called Robus Emerald Pearl. A single dual-tone option, Atlas White with a black roof, completes, the colour choices.

A no-no for South Africa?

While its date of reveal occurs before the Delhi Auto Expo that usually kicks-off in February, the Creta’s earlier reveal is not expected to result in reduced waiting times for South Africa as a result of models destined for the local market originating from the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia rather than the Chennai facility in India.

As a result, the pending updates are not expected to be rolled-out on the South African-spec Creta, though it could eventually be introduced on the Grand Creta produced at said Indian plant.

However, given that Hyundai has not alluded to the Alcazar receiving the same external or internal changes yet, expect the equivalent Grand Creta to remain as is for now.

