Facelift Isuzu D-Max unveiled – 2023 Motoring Newsmaker No 10

Though the current version of this bakkie was only introduced to Mzansi last year, it is four years old already.

The facelift Isuzu D-Max Extended Cab as shown during its recent launch in Thailand. Image: Isuzu Thailand

Late this year, the facelift Isuzu D-Max was unveiled in Thailand. And despite the updated version not confirmed for South Africa yet, it still turned out to be one of The Citizen Motoring’s most-read stories of the year.

As Mzansi is undoubtedly bakkie country, it is no surprise that this segment again got the most attention this year. In fact, five out of our Top 10 most-read stories were about bakkies.

Bakkie news ranged from Renault’s Oroch making a public local appearance to the red-hot Ford Ranger Raptor.

Over the next 10 days, we look back at these five along with the rest of the Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023.

Isuzu D-Max shows face

While it might seem rather soon for the seventh generation Isuzu D-Max to undergo a facelift as it was only rolled out in South Africa last year, its local introduction was delayed due to Covid-related setbacks.

The facelift model gets restyled headlights with wraparound-style daytime running diodes. Plus, a bigger selection of alloy wheels, a new front bumper and grille choices and new colour options.

The rear bumper features a new design and the rear light clusters feature a three-level L-shaped design motif.

The flagship V-Cross gets a Magnetite Grey grille sourced from the updated MU-X and colour coded top rear wings. It also features new wheel arch cladding, a new colour called Namibu Orange metallic and newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

Familiar engines

Inside, the infotainment system has been upgraded from seven to nine inches. The cabin also benefits from more premium and softer materials.

Despite reports of Isuzu working on a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, the current powertrain line-up has been retained for now. The 110 kW/350 Nm 1.9-litre and 140 kW/450 Nm 3.0-litre and diesels engine are again mated to six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission.

Earlier this year, the 1.9-litre Isuzu D-Max made headlines when it drove from Johannesburg to Cape Town on a single tank of diesel.