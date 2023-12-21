Pressure turned-up as Ford unleashes more potent F-150 Raptor R

Stellantis' ending production of the Ram 1500 TRX in 2024 means the Raptor R will become the most powerful "full-size" bakkie in the US.

Acceleration now happens a lot faster thanks more power from the supercharged 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 engine. Image: Ford

Alluded to, but not revealed at the unveiling of the facelift F-150 in September, Ford has now released official details of the upgraded F-150 Raptor R, albeit only power figures relating to the revised supercharged V8 engine.

Changes

Again, positioned above the V6-engine Raptor as the flagship F-150 model, the Raptor R receives the same aesthetic and interior changes as the conventional F-150, but retains its Raptor specific grille, power dome on the bonnet, Code Orange R badges and Raptor R graphics on the loadbox and rear doors.

Underneath, the Blue Oval has kept the Raptor R’s chassis and dynamics as is, meaning the retention of the Fox Racing position sensitive dampers, electronically locking rear differential, active valve exhaust system with four modes; Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja, and the Terrain Management system with six settings; Slippery, Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Rock Crawl and Baja.

Raptor rides as standard on 37-inch all-terrain tyres. Image: Ford

In addition, the Raptor R retains the 37-inch all-terrain tyres offered on the V6 as an option, as well as the leather/Alcantara trimmed Recaro seats, carbon fibre inserts and Raptor R embroidered seatbacks inside.

Soaring above TRX

As mentioned, the F-150 Raptor R’s biggest uptake resides underneath its bonnet where the forced assisted 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 has been recalibrated and tuned for improved cooling with the end result of 535 kW versus the previous 522 kW.

Seats are trimmed in leather-and-Alcantara with Code Orange inserts and Raptor R seatbacks. Image: Ford

While torque remains at 867 Nm, the Raptor R officially becomes the most powerful “full-size” bakkie available in the United States as arch rival Ram will end production of the 523kW/880Nm Hellcat-powered 1500 TRX in early-2024.

Fox Racing position sensitive dampers have not been revised. Image: Ford

Similar to the V6 Raptor, the Raptor R’s amount of twist goes to the rear or all four wheels through a toughened version of the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox. Somewhat surprisingly, no performance figures were revealed.

Not even for Oz

Set to go on-sale across the United States next year with reported pricing of around the $110 000 (R2 016 592) mark, the Raptor R will remain a forbidden entity, alongside the standard F-150 Raptor, for non-left-hand-drive markets as no plans are in place to offer the steering gear on the right.

While sales of the regular F-150 will commence next year with right-hand-drive, only Australia will be privy and limited to two versions of the double cab 4×4 powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine.

