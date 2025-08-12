Thoroughly refreshed Kia Carnival officially stickered

Line-up now spans two models, both the same drivetrain, but with upgraded levels of standard specification.

Showcased at the end of last year as part of its product preview plans for 2025, Kia South Africa has now officially detailed and priced the facelift Carnival.

Changes

Debuting a look applied two years ago internationally, the now five-year old, fourth generation Carnival not only ushers in a restyled exterior and interior, but a range reduction from three to two as the mid-spec SX has been dropped entirely.

ALSO READ: First look: Facelift Kia Carnival approved for arrival in 2025

Leaving the entry-level EX and top-spec SXL, the internally named KA4 Carnival’s revised aesthetic consists of new LED headlights, L-shaped daytime running diodes, a redesigned bumper and bonnet, a new Tiger Nose grille and fog lamps now integrated into the sides of the lower air intake.

Rear facia has received a similar massive redesign to the front. Image: Kia

Continuing the latest interpretation of Kia’s Opposites United styling language, the rear facia has been redesigned to feature a new bumper, a flush tailgate without a grab handle – replaced by a button located beside the reverse camera – and new light clusters connected by an upper full-width light bar.

Inside

Offer seating for seven regardless of the trim grade, inside, the interior mirrors that of the updated Sorento by receiving the pair of 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the digital climate control panel from the Sportage, a new centre console, standard two-tone leather and imitation alloy inserts.

Interestingly, the traditional gear lever has made a comeback in contrast to the rotary selector dial the displayed model featured last year.

Interior gets a pair of new 12.3-inch displays, but only on the top-spec SXL. Image: Kia

Optionally available with eight-seats, the Carnival’s seven-seat setup comes in a 2-2-3 arrangement, with Kia claiming boot space from 1 139-litres to 4 110-litres.

For the top-spec SXL, the middle row can be swivelled or even reclined depending on the requirement.

Spec

On the spec sheet, the EX comes equipped with the following:

18-inch alloy wheels;

dual sliding doors;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

4.2-inch instrument cluster display;

auto folding mirrors;

electric driver’s seat

multi-function steering wheel;

keyless entry;

four USB ports;

push-button start;

six-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

seven airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Control

Upping the ante considerably, the SXL swaps the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys, the audio system for a 12-speaker Bose unit, the cruise control for Adaptive Cruise Control, and the instrument cluster display for the new 12.3-inch

Also included are:

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

electric dual sliding doors;

hands-free electric tailgate;

dual panoramic sunroofs;

rain-sense wipers;

Head-Up Display;

remote opening of rear doors and tailgate;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Front Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Unchanged drivetrain

As with the Sorento, the Carnival keeps the same powertrain as before, namely the 2.2-litre R-series turbodiesel engine, which produces 148kW/440Nm, but mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox instead of the former’s eight-speed dual-clutch.

Despite tipping the scale at just under two tonnes, the Carnival will get from 0-100 km/h in 10.7 and 10.8 seconds, respectively, and top out at 190 km/h.

Colours and price

In terms of colours, five shades have been selected: Panthera Metal, Ceramic Silver Metallic, Ivory Silver Metallic, Snow White Pearl Metallic and Aurora Black Pearl Metallic.

Included with each Carnival’s sticker price is a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a six-year/90 000 km maintenance plan.

Carnival 2.2 CRDI EX AT – R1 049 995

Carnival 2.2 CRDI SXL AT – R1 299 995

NOW READ: Kia Carnival a proper minivan in a league of its own