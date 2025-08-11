Wraps coming off LDV Terron 9 at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Chinese automaker's flagship bakkie will have three trim levels and power from a new 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine.

Having made steady progress in the local market since its formal launch last year, LDV has released select details of its incoming Terron 9 flagship bakkie.

Confirmed to make its public debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of this month, the Terron 9 will slot-in above the T60, and compete in the more premium bakkie segment against the likes of the Ford Ranger Platinum, Volkswagen Amarok and GWM P500.

New diesel

Stickered in Australia at the end of June, the South African-spec Terron 9 will have three trim levels: Elite, Luxury and Premium, all powered by LDV’s in-house developed 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine.

While no details surrounding the engine’s specifications were divulged, Down Under, the mill develops 163kW/520Nm, which goes to the rear or all four wheels through a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Due out later, the Terron 9 will also offer an electric version, the eTerron 9, which debuted under the Maxus nameplate at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in May.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Terron 9 has an overall length of 5 500 mm, wheelbase of 3 300 mm, height of 1 874 mm and width of 1 997 mm.

Terron 9 measures 5.5 m long and can haul 1.1 tonnes. Image: LDV Australia

Its claimed ground clearance is 220 mm, tow rating 3 500 kg and payload between 1 005 kg and 1 100 kg based on the Australian-market variant.

Able to ford 500 mm, the Terron 9 has an approach angle of 29-degrees, breakover angle of 20=degrees, and departure angle of 25-degrees.

Spec

In Australia, the Terron 9’s specification sheet comprises 18 or 20-inch alloy wheels, a four-speaker or eight-speaker JBL sound system, dual 12.3-inch displays, ambient lighting, a rubberised loadbin, rain-sense wipers, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, bi-LED headlights, up to two diff-locks and heated rear seats.

Taking prominence is the expansive centre console and a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Image: LDV Australia

Safety comes via a 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Trailer Reverse, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

More soon

Although priced from the equivalent of between R591 834 and R649 868 in Australia, speculation has hinted at the Terron 9 possibly having a sticker of around R820 000 to R850 000 based on the T60 ranging from R480 000 to R790 000.

As mentioned, official price and spec will be detailed once the wraps come off at Kyalami on 28 August.

