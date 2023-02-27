The wait is over! Here’s how much a facelifted Toyota Fortuner will cost you

Charl Bosch

Showcased for the first time at the State of the Motor Industry conference last month, Toyota has disclosed price and spec details of the heavily updated Fortuner on its website.

Reportedly the final mid-life tweak the now eight-year-old second generation Fortuner will benefit from due to an all-new model being on the cards for unveiling later this year, the updates, first seen in Thailand two years ago, originate from the Legender derivative all variants in South Africa are modelled on.

New aggressive face of Fortuner

This means the standard inclusion of a thinner mesh pattern grille, restyled LED headlights, a new front bumper with a larger lower air intake, satin silver front skidplate, horizontal daytime running LEDs at the base of the bumper and new side inlets housing the fog lamps.

At the rear, the now LED light cluster has been redesigned, the bumper updated to accommodate a pair of L-shaped reflectors and a bootlid spoiler integrated into the roof.

Similar to the Legender, all Fortuner model come standard with black roof rails and side-steps, newly designed ten-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and in the case of the flagship VX, the option of a black and Platinum White Pearl bi-tone exterior hue.

Small changes inside

Inside, the basic design remains the same, but takes leave of the imitation dark wood on the transmission tunnel. In its place is a piano-key black finish contrasted by a maroon detailing on the doors and seats in the VX.

For the first time, black partial faux leather seats are standard on models, but not the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system available on the Thai-spec Legender.

Instead, the prevailing eight-inch system continues, still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but not embedded satellite navigation removed two years ago as part of a model reshuffle.

Rear facia changes easy to spot

Unchanged engine line-up

On the specification side, the Fortuner line-up spans seven models and while the VX has been branched-out to include a two-wheel-drive drivetrain for the first time, no changes have taken place underneath the bonnet.

This means the retention of the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW/400Nm and the 2.8 GD-6 rated at 150kW/500Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on the 2.4, but only on rear-wheel-drive versions.

As before, the six-speed automatic is optional on the two-wheel-drive but standard on the four-wheel-drive, while being the sole option for all versions of the 2.8.

Spec

With the exception of the mentioned infotainment system, LED headlights and fog lamps, plus the leather upholstery, all Fortuners feature the following as standard:

New two-tone black-and-maroon interior a standard feature of the flagship VX

Chrome door handles;

Six-speaker sound system;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

Push-button start;

Front and rear parking sensors;

Keyless entry;

Reverse camera;

Seven airbags;

Folding electric mirrors;

Hill Assist Control;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Trailer Sway Control;

Drive mode selector; Eco and Sport

Reserved for the 2.8, including the VX, are paddle shifters, an electric tailgate, electric front seats and a leather/wood steering wheel that replaces the urethane item found on the 2.4. Dual-zone climate control in place of the manual setup on the 2.4 is the only other difference.

Completing the range, bespoke items for the VX comprise heated front seats, an eleven-speaker JBL sound system, Active Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a panoramic rear-view monitor.

Price

Available in a choice of eight colours; Glacier White, Attitude Black, Chromium Silver, Oxide Bronze, Chestnut Brown, Cosmic Blue, Platinum White Pearl and Graphite Grey Metallic, the Fortuner’s sticker price again includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB – R653 500

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT – R677 500

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R709 800

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB AT – R794 600

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R873 500

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX AT – R837 800

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX 4×4 AT – R897 000

