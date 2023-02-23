Report claims current Toyota RAV4 continuing until 2025

Charl Bosch

Having premiered the current fifth generation RAV4 five years ago, an apparent exclusive report from Australia has claimed that Toyota will only reveal a replacement, at the latest, in 2025.

Demand not withering

Announced last year as having been the world’s best-selling vehicle of 2021 with 1 132 000 examples sold, the RAV4’s ongoing achievement has, seemingly, been cited as the main reason for Toyota extending its lifecycle by another twelve months in added lieu of demand going to skyrocket and production being unable to keep up.

Expanded line-up of hybrid models debuted locally last year

Based on alleged “confidential” product documents somehow obtained by drive.com.au, development of the sixth generation RAV4 has already started in preparation for an unveiling either in late 2024 or early 2025.

Next gen hybrid only?

Extensively updated last year, which saw more hybrid models being added in South Africa, the switch to hybrid motivation has seen the RAV4 rank behind the Toyota Hilux as the second best-selling vehicle Down Under with Drive reporting 75% of all sales to be hybrid models.

It is, therefore, expected that the next generation, of which almost nothing is known at present, could be offered solely as a hybrid as it’s debut would align with Toyota’s strategy of having all of its vehicles feature a hybrid drivetrain by 2025.

In good hybrid company

With the exception of the North American 4Runner, the majority of the automaker’s crossovers/SUV already feature a hybrid configuration, which will be expanded later this year to the Fortuner in mild-hybrid form and before the end of the year, to the all-new Land Cruiser Prado.

Before being replaced, expect a number of changes to be applied inside

An electrified version of the Land Cruiser 300, either with petrol or diesel motivation, is also set to happen, but only in next year.

Until the arrival of the newcomer, chances are that the RAV4 could get one more mid-cycle refresh before exiting production should Toyota see it that way.

Given that the mentioned revision only happened last year in South Africa, expect the final series of adaptions to come into being sometime in 2024.

