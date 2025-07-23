Fine-tuned, South Africa-bound facelift Renault Triber revealed

Captur-styled seven-seater gains a revised interior and more features, but continues to omit the forced-assisted petrol engine option.

Triber has been updated with styling elements from the facelift Captur. Image: Renault India

Subtly updated for South Africa four years ago, Renault has removed the wraps from the extensively revised Triber in India known to be heading for the local market this year.

New outside

Entering its sixth year of production this year, the restyle sees the seven-seat Triber take styling cues from the updated Captur in the form of the same grille replete with the new Renault logo, new headlights and daytime running LEDs, a revised front bumper and air intake, gloss black door handles and new 15-inch alloy wheels on flagship models.

At the rear, the previous “eagle beak” lights have been tweaked and finished with darkened clusters, while the bumper has been redesigned and a black insert with the new logo inserted between the clusters themselves.

A new Triber logo spread across the bootlid completes the exterior changes, along with three new colour options; Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue.

Changes inside

Spanning four trim grades; Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, the Triber’s interior has received significant upgrades in the form of improved materials, the steering wheel from the Captur and updates to the 4.2-inch instrument cluster.

Interior has been thoroughly updated with improved materials, a new steering wheel and Kiger-derived infotainment display. Image: Renault India

Most prominently, the eight-inch infotainment display from the Kiger has seen the dashboard being revised, in that the central air vents move from the top of the system to below it.

New spec items, depending on the trim grade, consist of ambient lighting, a minimum of six airbags, cruise control, front parking sensors and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Same engine, no turbo still

Up front, the Triber retains sole use of the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 52kW/96Nm.

Rear facia has also been given a significant makeover. Image: Renault India

Sending this to the front wheels once again falls to a five-speed manual or a five-speed Easy-R automated manual transmission (AMT).

Although shown back in 2020, the long-delayed turbo model, using the same forced-assisted 1.0-litre engine with 74 kW as in the Kiger, remains off-limits.

Watch this space

Priced from Rs 629 000 (R127 856) for the base Authentic to Rs 916 000 (R186 194) for the Easy-R fitted Emotion, the facelift Triber has been given the go-ahead for South Africa. However, an exact date of reveal hasn’t yet been given, as it was expected to debut in the first half of the year.

Set to spawn a still unnamed Nissan version, current local market pricing ranges from R228 999 to R264 999. As such, expect a small premium to be applied once the updated model arrives.

Additional information from autocarindia and gaadiwaadi.com.

