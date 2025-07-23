New Mazda CX-5 penned-in for South Africa in second half of 2026

Initially, the CX-5 will only be powered by the normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine.

All-new third generation CX-5 will debuting on local soil in the second half of 2026. Image: Mazda

Arriving next year as one of its key local markets models, Mazda South Africa has provided select first details of the all-new generation CX-5 revealed globally earlier this month.

Details

Approved back in January, the third generation CX-5 will make its arrival in the second half of next year, powered by the revised normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine.

Although offered with mild-hybrid assistance in Europe, Mazda Southern Africa’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Deolinda Da Costa, confirmed that while the unit remains on the cards, initially, only the non-electrified petrol will be offered in a similar capacity to Australia and North America.

Despite appearing shorter than the outgoing model, the new CX-5 gains all the various dimensional fronts. Image: Mazda

In these markets, the free-breathing petrol will produce 132kW/242Nm and come mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with all-wheel-drive being standard from the start.

ALSO READ: Wait over: South Africa-bound, all-new Mazda CX-5 officially debuts

No longer available is the entry-level 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G or the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engine.

“We’re confident in the value our current CX-5 provides. [However], the next-generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” Da Costa said in a statement.

Interior has been redesigned comparatively radically from the outgoing CX-5. Image: Mazda

“While we look forward to introducing it locally, we’re equally committed to delivering outstanding value and features with our current line-up”.

Longer and wider than the current, outgoing model, the CX-5 introduces a brand-new interior, and while specification will only be announced next year, items expected include Head-Up Display, the new infotainment system measuring 12.9-inches or 15.6-inches, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and significantly revised safety and driver assistance system.

More soon

At the same time, Da Costa stated that the current five-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan will be retained for the new CX-5.

“From a Mazda perspective, we have seen a shift in where we position our vehicles in the South African market,” Hiroshima’s CEO for South Africa, Craig Roberts, told Moneyweb in a podcast in January.

As mentioned, more details will only be announced once into 2026.

ALSO READ: Next Mazda CX-5 spied again as company commits to South Africa