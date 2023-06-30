Ferrari removes the reigns from new hardcore 757kW SF90 XX

By Charl Bosch

Showcased as its first production plug-in hybrid four years ago, Ferrari has endowed the range-topping SF90 Stradale and Spider with the hardcore XX designation first used on the FXX offshoot of the Enzo in 2005.

Adding more substance to the already dramatic looking SF90, the XX’s enhancements externally are all about aerodynamics and improving air flow as well downforce.

In this regard, the Prancing Horse has restyled the front bumper to feature larger intakes and to incorporate a new carbon fibre splitter that works in conjunction with the biggest inclusion, a fixed carbon fibre rear wing.

As a way of helping to improve downforce further, the SF90 XX’s rear facia has been redesigned in that the light clusters depart for a full-width LED strip as a result of the reworked diffuser that still sits below the centrally mounted pair of exhaust outlets.

Aimed at aiding cooling, additional vents have been integrated behind the side panel mounted S-Ducts, while a trio of inlets feature above the front wheels wheel arches and a pair on the bonnet.

The end result is a more aerodynamic design than the LaFerrari that delivers not only 45kg of downforce more than the standard SF90 at 250km/h, but in total, 530kg at 250km/h that reduces to 325kg at the rated 320km/h top speed.

Not only applicable to the Stradale, the Spider incorporates the same aesthetic revisions, but keeps hold of its carbon fibre retractable hard-top that can be lowered and raised in 14 seconds at up to 45km/h.

Still making extensive use of carbon fibre overall, SF90 XX’s improved aero has resulted in a 10kg weight drop over to 1 560kg over the standard SF90, which, albeit in a less extreme capacity, carries over the interior where Ferrari has replaced the seats with new carbon fibre pews resplendent with an elastic trim for adjusting the backrest.

Said to be more comfortable, the new seats reduce weight by 1.3kg over the single-piece pair found in the SF90.

Elsewhere, Alcantara features on the dashboard and what Ferrari calls technical fabric on the lower section of the dash, centre console, doors and floor mats.

Unsurprisingly, the centre of attention of the powertrain that still combines a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with a 7.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering three electric motors; one mounted on each axle and one between the engine and gearbox.

Both powerplant receive extensive revisions though in the shape of new pistons, a machined combustion chamber and removal of the secondary air system for the combustion mill in order to save 3.5kg, while the electric motors now deliver a combined 171kW versus the 162kW made in the standard SF90.

The end result is a total system out of 1 030 pferdestarke (PS) that amounts to 757kW, 22kW more than the conventional SF90.

Paired to a revised eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider will both get from 0-100km/h in 2.3 seconds and top out at the mentioned 320km/h. The claimed all-electric range is 25km at speeds up to 135km/h.

As a means of bringing the XX to a stop, Ferrari has also fitted bigger discs and overhauled the calipers while additionally fitting a new ABS sensor as means of scrubbing speed off faster.

Limited in final production like previous XX models, only 799 SF90 XX Stradales have been confirmed for production at a reported €770 000 (R15.7-million) each, while 599 Spiders will be produced at an even more eye-watering €850 000 (R17.3-million).

According to carscoops.com though, all 1 398 examples have already been accounted for.

