New Audi sportscar being worked on but not as TT or R8 successor

Newcomer will be electric and won't be called TT or even R8.

Having closed the chapter on the TT just under three years ago, Audi’s CEO has confirmed it will re-enter the sportscar segment either next year or in 2028.

EV only

Unlike its predecessor though, the newcomer will have a different name and derive propulsion from an electric powertrain.

Reportedly the production version of the Concept C shown last year, the newcomer will ride on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) soon to debut with the much-delayed all-electric new Porsche Boxster.

Supposedly arriving next year or in 2028, the newcomer will remain a coupe as per the Concept C, with a roadster variant being unknown at present.

“Whenever we present a new concept, it will always be a serious product,” Gernot Döllner told Australia’s goauto.com.au.

“We presented that last September, and within two years, we will have it in the market”.

Production? yes

Addressing the Concept C’s production chances shortly after its reveal last year, Döllner told Britain’s Top Gear Magazine, “I will only present concept cars that have a decision to be produced”.

Rear has elements from the TT as well as the streamliner Auto Unions from the 1930s. Picture: Audi

“We have a clear production decision for this car and we are working on realising it by 2027.”

NOT a TT replacement

He, however, stated that the production model won’t a replacement for the TT or R8 but that it will “sit almost precisely in the middle between”.

Minimalistic interior also draws from the TT. Picture: Audi

“We were so fast in developing the concept we didn’t have time to find a name, so called it Concept C, “Döllner said.

“Sometimes it’s easier to develop a car than find a name for it. To be honest it could start with an R or be a name,” he said when asked about a possible moniker.

More soon

For the moment little else is know, however, expect more to possibly emerge throughout the year.

