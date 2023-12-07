Selectively detailed Fiat Titano finally shows its face

A new option for Stellantis' still mystery bakkie on-track for local production in 2026, the Titano, for now, remains a left-hand-drive only model.

So-called African-spec Titano will be sold only in Algeria as either a single or double cab powered by the 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine from its twin, the Peugeot Landtrek. Image: Stellantis

After a prolonged teaser campaign started almost 12 months ago, Fiat, in the early hours of Thursday morning (7 December), released first official images of the new Titano bakkie destined not only for South America, but also the Middle East and African markets.

Still under wraps

Supposed to have only debuted in 2024, reportedly as a result of resolving electrical and software issues involving the infotainment system, the Titano takes its name for the Italian word for titan and according to Fiat parent company Stellantis, titanium as a means of representing “high strength and durability”.

Essentially a rebadged version of the Peugeot Landtrek, itself derived from the Chinese-market Kaicene F70, the replacement for the Fullback, based on the previous generation Mitsubishi Triton, retains the body-on-frame platform as well as the option of either a single or double cab.

ALSO READ: Fiat returning to bakkie segment with rebadged Peugeot Landtrek

Dimensionally unchanged from the Landtrek and F70, the Titano will be built alongside its Peugeot sibling at Stellantis’ Nordex Plant in Uruguay, with already confirmed specification items comprising a 10-inch infotainment system, a 3D surround-view camera system, a drive mode selector with two settings; Eco and Sport, and a digital instrument cluster.

Somewhat surprisingly, no in-depth information or even images of the rear facia or interior were divulged, suggesting a detailed reveal will only happen next year.

Up front

Based on details by Stellantis Brazil, the Titano’s powertrain options will differ from market to market, though widely believed speculation is that the step-up from the unibody Toro will derive motivation from the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine used by the Ducato van and previously, the European-market Jeep Cherokee.

Tipped to produce in the region of 147kW/440Nm, the oil-burner will be mated either a six-speed or nine-speed automatic gearbox, with selectable four-wheel-drive being standard from the get-go.

South American-spec Titano will reportedly be a double cab only powered by a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. Image: Stellantis

More detailed, the African-spec Titano will be sold only in Algeria as either a single or double cab, powered by the Landtrek’s 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine.

Available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, drive will go the rear wheels only in the case of the single cab, and to all four via the mentioned part-time four-wheel-drive system in the double cab. An electronic rear diff-lock comes as a standard addition on both.

Despite Stellantis confirming a payload of 1 210 kg, most likely for the single cab, no further details were revealed, apart from order books now being open in Algeria.

Titano for South Africa?

Set to take-up station not only above the Toro but also the Strada that will become world model once again with the debut of the next generation after 2025, the Titano will reportedly be priced lower than the Landtrek in South America, however, as no pricing details were revealed, this is purely speculative and unconfirmed.

Its introduction opening the door for local market assembly as the still unknown bakkie Stellantis will produce in complete knockdown kits (CKD) at its plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone outside Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, from 2026, the Titano, for now, remains mystery based on the lack of clearer details and images.

However, as mentioned, expect more to be released with the onset of 2024.

NOW READ: Fiat Titano primed for 2023 reveal but later than expected