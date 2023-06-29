Fiat Titano still not ready to show all as interior snaps emerge

By Charl Bosch

In spite of an official date-of-reveal still being unknown, Fiat has continued its teaser campaign of the Titano bakkie with a series of images depicting the interior.

Stellantis bakkie roll-out

The second Stellantis brand to debut a new bakkie following the unveiling this month of the unibody Ram Rampage, the Titano will, however, remain a traditional body-on-frame model as its underpinnings will come by way of the Peugeot Landtrek.

While already confirmed to be subtly restyled from the Landtrek, itself derived from the Kaicene F70 made in China, the mentioned teasers confirms the inclusion of a surround-view camera system, which showcases a 3D version of the Titano displayed on the 10-inch infotainment system.

3D image of the Titano all but confirms little has changed around the rear compared to the Landtrek. Image: Stellantis Brazil.

Indirectly, the display confirms little has been altered to the rear from the Landtrek, bar the Fiat badge and Titano lettering on the tailgate.

Gear lever, plus the Eco and Sport settings, also come directly from the Landtrek. Image: Stellantis Brazil.

In addition, the snaps further reveals little in the way of change as, apart of the infotainment display, the Titano carries over the Landtrek’s switchgear on the centre console, digital instrument cluster, seats and gear lever.

FIAT corporate badge has replaced the Peugeot Lion on the steering wheel. Image: Stellantis Brazil.

For now, the only visible difference is the corporate FIAT that replaces the Peugeot Lion emblem on the steering wheel.

Bigger engine, more grunt

According to a related report by motor1.com Brazil, the Titano’s key alteration from the Landtrek will be the 1.9-litre Multijet turbodiesel engine bowing-out in favour of the bigger 2.2-litre unit used in the Ducato van and previously, the European-market version of the now discontinued Jeep Cherokee.

Centre console and switchgear has been lifted straight from the Landtrek. Image: Stellantis Brazil.

Also usurping the 2.0-litre mill that powers the Toro and Rampage, the senior Multijet unit is reportedly expected to produce 147kW/440Nm, which will go the rear or all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox in spite of a six-speed also being mentioned.

Like the Landtrek though, the Titano will have a payload up to 1 010kg and a claimed towing capacity of 3 500kg.

RHD?

Compared to its predecessor, the Mitsubishi Triton-derived Fullback, projections are the Titano will exclusively be sold as a double cab and without the option of a single cab the Landtrek can be specified with in certain markets.

Tipped to go on-sale in South America sometime next year, the Titano, for now, appears uncertain for a right-hand-drive future like the Fullback, however, nothing has yet been finalised and could well change come its eventual reveal.

