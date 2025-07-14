Fiat Commercial preparing for arrival of Ulysee and EV e-Scudo

An official market date of reveal of both models, so far, hasn't been confirmed.

After more than three decades away, the Fiat Ulysee is soon to return to South Africa as people carrier rather than an MPV. Images: Charl Bosch

Stellantis used its annual Media Connect event in Johannesburg last week to unveil a surprise imminent addition to the Fiat range in the form of the eight-seat Ulysee people mover and its all-electric van sibling, the e-Scudo.

Welcome back

Nameplates previously both sold locally, with the former denoting an MPV marketed nearly three decades ago, the pair are expected to go on-sale later this year, though an official date wasn’t revealed.

Bar the Fiat badges, the Ulysee’s rear facia is identical to that of the Opel Zafira Life.

Effectively the twin of the Opel Zafira Life, the Ulysee made its comeback three years ago as the replacement for the Talento that used the underpinnings of the Renault Trafic.

Reviving a name that had been dormant since 2010, when the last MPV-styled model ended production after two generations, the Ulysee is anticipated to have the same level of specification as the Zafira Life, however, no details were provided.

Previously a diesel-powered people mover, the Scudo returns to South Africa as an electric panel van called the e-Scudo.

The same goes for the choice of powertrain, which is expected to be similar to the Opel, namely the 2.0-litre turbodiesel outputting 110kW/370Nm. An eight-speed automatic is poised to be the sole transmission option as well.

For its part, the e-Scudo will utilise the equally familiar 54-kWh battery pack used in the majority of Stellantis’ EV passenger vehicles across the Opel/Vauxhall, Fiat, Citroën, Peugeot, Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands.

Interior received an update two years ago that saw the inclusion of a new steering wheel and the current 10-inch infotainment display.

Outputting 100kW/260Nm, the e-Scudo has a range of 330 km and supports DC charging up 100 kW, which will require a waiting time of 45 minutes up to 80%.

In Europe, notable features on the Ulysee include a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, LED headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and a 180-degree reverse camera system.

UK figures claim a maximum loading volume of 5.8 m3 and a payload of 1.3 tonnes.

For the e-Scudo, the same infotainment display comes standard, as does a digital rear-view mirror, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition and Automatic Emergency Braking.

More soon

As mentioned, no exact details about either model’s arrival or price tag are known at present, however, expect more details to become apparent soon.

