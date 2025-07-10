Ford puts Sport and smart Titanium X touches on Tourneo Custom

New flagship models bring the total Tourneo Custom range to four variants.

Ford has expanded the Tourneo Custom range with the addition of the Sport (silver) and Titanium X (blue). Image: Ford

Ford has seemingly completed the Tourneo Custom range with the introduction of two additional variants after its line-up was expanded back in March.

Positioned above the mid-range Trend, the Sport and Titanium X becomes the range’s flagships, the former being similar in concept to the Transit Custom Sport, and the latter directly aimed at upmarket versions of the Hyundai Staria, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, and Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle.

Tourneo Custom Sport

Aesthetically, the Sport’s exterior additions comprise 17-inch or optional 19-inch alloy wheels, a sportier bumper and extended door sills, a black honeycomb grille, a spoiler integrated into the boot lid, and Sport decals on the tailgate.

As with its Transit sibling, dual black racing stripes with blue outer edging run along the base of the doors, across the bonnet, on the roof and tailgate to round the exterior off.

Over and above the specification of the Trend, the Sport still provides seating for eight, but gains LED headlights, partial leather upholstery with blue stripes, piano key black detailing, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric driver’s seat, electric dual sliding side doors and tri-zone climate control.

Interior of the Sport gets partial leather seats with blue striping. Image: Ford

While the 13-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the eight-inch instrument cluster and 10-speaker sound system all remain, added safety and driver assistance tech comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring and Reverse Brake Assist.

Tourneo Custom Titanium X

At the other end of the scale, the Titanium X gets a chrome “studded” grille, Matrix LED headlights, bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels and chrome exterior surrounds.

A full-size panoramic glass roof has been fitted to the Titanium X as standard. Image: Ford

Inside, the same infotainment system, instrument cluster and speaker count as the Sport prevails. However, a full length panoramic roof becomes standard, as does full leather upholstery, heated and electric front seats, a 360-degree surround-view camera system and a heated second row.

As part of the optional Luxe package, buyers get ambient lighting plus a 14-speaker B&O Play sound system.

Colours

In terms of colours, eight hues have been allocated; Magnetic, Frozen White, Moondust Silver, Grey Matter, Artisan Red, Chrome Blue, Agate Black Metallic and Digital Aqua Blue.

For the Sport, only the latter hue has been made off limits due to it being bespoke to the Titanium X.

Powered-up diesel

On the power front, the Sport and Titanium X join the Transit Custom Sport in being powered by the uprated single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine developing 125kW/390Nm.

A steering column-mounted eight-speed automatic gearbox, unique to the Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom, once again sends the amount of twist to the front axle.

As with the Trend and entry-level Active, a drive mode selector with four settings has been fitted as standard – Slippery, Eco, Normal and Tow/Haul.

Price

Now available, the four-model Tourneo Custom range is covered by a four-year/120 000km warranty with a four-year/90 000km service plan being optional.

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Active LWB AT – R1 063 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend LWB AT – R1 104 500

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport SWB AT – R1 218 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X SWB AT – R1 264 000

