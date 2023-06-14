FLOYD ON F1: Proposed ban on hot rubber about to get sticky

By John Floyd

If you were not aware, the week of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix also was a very important one for the sport, as Mercedes Benz and Ferrari pumped in over 600 laps of the Barcelona circuit as they tested the proposed new Pirelli tyres.

It was significant because the tyres were not pre-heated before being used. The reason for this, is of course, the proposed tyre warmer ban in 2024.

Following the tests Pirelli motorsport chief, Mario Isola, was quoted as saying there are still “a few details to fine tune” before the next run at Silverstone following the British Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Monaco lives up to ‘Jewel in the Crown’ status

Subject to that test a decision will be made by the FIA, F1 and teams regarding the format.

The ban is apparently part of F1’s sustainability drive.

Not finding favour

I must admit I am not sure how much difference it will make. And reading driver’s responses, whether we can afford to possibly compromise driver safety?

Many have already voiced their opinion and opposition, not least those at the top of the tree, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Mercedes resurgence keeping things interesting

Hamilton is reported as saying it’s dangerous. “I’ve tested with no blankets, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So, from a safety factor I think it is the wrong decision,” he said.

Verstappen feels there will be “a lot of crashes” and adds “also, your tyre degradation is going to be completely different because your tyres are very cold. You are sliding around a lot in the first few laps”.

July 31 is the FIA deadline for the vote. What concerns me are the conditions of such vote. For the regulation change to be adopted successfully, the FIA, F1 and a simple majority of competitors (five out of 10) will all have to vote in favour.

ALSO READ: Money, not morality, may be in pole position with F1

I am never too sure just why the controlling body and owners actually have a say regarding a situation that is most significant to those at risk on track rather than in a boardroom.

F1 freak show

I think I am currently living in a rather bad dream. I recently read F1 have actually approved a series to be known as One starring Felicity Jones. It’s a series which apparently will be focused on the adventures of an imaginary family-owned F1 team. Interestingly, the Formula 1 company are also to be listed as producers.

An imaginary team in an imaginary world is what it must be.

After all, currently no new entry appears to be acceptable in the real world of F1. I thought Drive to Survive was pushing the boundaries and somewhat embellishing “the day to day’’ story of those involved in the sport. But One could be a new leader in the all important entertainment race!

This weekend it is Canada and I wonder who will meet the infamous “Wall of Champions.”