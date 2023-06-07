FLOYD ON F1: Mercedes resurgence keeping things interesting

By John Floyd

The Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya proved interesting.

As in Monaco, it was not the race which delivered another lights to flag exhibition from the Red Bull RB19 of Max Verstappen, but an event offering a glimmer of hope for the rest of the field.

It was once again Verstappen on pole with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari second and Lando Norris’ McLaren third, both drivers around a half a second behind.

It was another poor day for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who was 11th and the Mercedes of George Russell 12th after issues during qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth following Alpine’s Pierre Gasly’s two three place penalties for impeding Verstappen and Sainz.

I am sure most of you watched the race and are aware of the result and consequent jubilation of those on the podium.

Mercedes’ F1 comeback

With the Mercedes drivers finishing line astern in second and third it was a good haul of points for the Brackley based team – even team chief Toto Wolff managed a small smile.

It certainly was a rewarding day for the Silver Arrows and at last a sign of positive improvement in performance for the W14. But, let us not forget they have finished in the top six in virtually every race this year and Hamilton achieved a second spot in Australia.

But last weekend was a warning, not so much to Red Bull, but Ferrari and Aston Martin, neither of whom have much to celebrate. The Maranello F1 team, even with new chief Fred Vasseur, still struggle with heavy tyre degradation and too many screw ups when it comes to tactics and strategy.

At every race weekend, qualifying trim seems to work but race pace just melts away, along with the Pirelli rubber.

Tough day for Alonso

The early season golden boys also appear to have issues. The dramatic input and results of Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin in the first races appears to have dissolved. Just a few days ago the talk was of Lance Stroll’s future in the team as he seemed a liability and unable to support the Spaniard. But last Sunday it was Stroll who led home the local man and once again there was a definite lack of pace.

All this aside, it seems the Red Bull F1 team and Verstappen are currently unassailable and some media are already predicting a third title is in the bag. A little too early I would have thought.

Although if one considers the winning margin last Sunday between the RB19 and the W14, a considerable 24.090 seconds, it means over the 66 laps Verstappen was 0.365 seconds quicker on every lap.

Ouch!

The next F1 race is on 18 June in Canada.