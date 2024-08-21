Ford makes life easier by servicing your car in your own garage

Mobile team changes Ford Mustang California's oil in less than an hour.

Even though dealerships go the extra mile in trying to make their customers as comfortable as possible, taking a car in for a service remains an inconvenience for many vehicle owners.

But Ford has come up with a great solution. The Ford Mobile Service division brings the workshop to the owner’s home to conveniently perform the same professional service it would at the dealership.

Ford mechanics hit the road

To put this to the test, The Citizen Motoring tried out the mobile team from CMH Ford in Hatfield to come and perform the first annual service on a Mustang California at this scribe’s house.

After booking the date, the two-man mechanical team showed up promptly in their Ford Ranger single cab. The bakkie is specially converted as a self-sufficient mobile workshop. In the back there is everything from a compressor, jacks and toolboxes to the part basket that has been specially packed by CMH Ford’s service department like when the car is serviced at the dealership.

A Ford Ranger single cab that set up shop in your driveway. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Despite not much room to manoeuvre in the carport, it was the only level ground due to a sloping driveway. But even the tight space was no problem for the mobile men. The Mustang was on jack in a flash with the 9.5 litres of oil from the 5.0-litre V8 mill already spurting into the catch tray.

The young apprentice performed the oil and oil filter change, the only parts required for the Mustang’s first service. At the same time the experienced team leader completed all the required checks in and around the vehicle.

The brake pads were still good, but regular consumables like that are usually taken along by the mobile team. in case it will be needed during the particular service.

Good to go

With the Ford Mustang California full of fresh oil and declared in excellent health for another year or 15 000km, the mobile team had their plastic sheeting that protects your floors from any spills, tools and discarded oil back in the van in a jiffy. After stamping the Mustang’s service book, they were off less than an hour after arriving. Once back at the dealership, the job card was loaded electronically onto the Ford system.

It simply couldn’t be any more convenient to have your car serviced.

Our Ford Mustang California fresh from its first service. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Apart from CMH Ford Hatfield, there are also mobile service teams operational in Cape Town, Kleinpoort, Bloemfontein and Windhoek. Two more are setting up shop in White River and Umgeni.

Services done by the Mobile Service vehicles are covered by a Ford vehicle’s service plan at no additional cost. Providing the customer’s address falls within the dealership’s reach.