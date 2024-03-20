Peugeot 5008 reimagined as hybrid or fully-EV new E-5008

Lion brand's flagship SUV not only omits diesel motivation. but any form of petrol power without electric help.

Reinvited as an SUV from the original MPV with the debut of the second generation eight years ago, Peugeot has showcased the all-new E-5008 that makes the added transition from combustion engine motivation to a dedicated hybrid or full EV.

Mostly new look

Although similar in profile to its predecessor that received its one and only mid-life update four years ago, the 5008 – still pronounced five-thousand-and-eight and not five-double-oh-eight -largely serves as a step-up from the all-electric E-3008 unveiled last year.

The latest model to make use of parent company Stellantis’ largely electric dedicated STLA Medium platform, the E-5008 measures 4.7 m long, 1.6 m tall and 1.8 m wide with its wheelbase being a surprise dimensional unknown.

Confirmed though, the boot offers-up 259-litres in seven-seat guise, which extends to 748-litres with the third row folded down. With the second row also lowered though, total utility space adds-up to 1 815-litres.

Styling traits from the previous generation still visible at the rear. Image: Peugeot

Resplendent with styling similar to the E-3008, the E-5008 offers a choice of two trim levels with the flagship GT being distinguished from the range-topping by the fitting of the Pixel LED headlights, sportier bumpers and door sills, 20-inch as opposed to 19-inch alloy wheels, black finishes on the studded sealed grille, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

Its aesthetic also borrowing from the coupe-styled 408, the E-5008’s colour palette spans six hues; Okenite White, Artense Grey, Pearl Black, Titanium Grey, Ingaro Blue and Obsession Blue, with a contrasting black roof standard on the GT.

Futuristic inside

Inside, the layout of the i-Cockpit dashboard carries over from the E-3008 without much change, meaning the retention of the single-piece 21-inch infotainment display and instrument cluster atop the dash itself, the floating L-shaped centre console, compact steering wheel and a series of touch-sensitive buttons as well as toggle switches.

Interior gets the same i-Cockpit and 21-inch display as the E-3008. Image: Peugeot

While notable spec on both the Allure and GT involves the mentioned display with integrated ChatGPT, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the latter also gets an electric tailgate, front parking sensors to go with the former’s rears, a heated steering wheel, imitation leather instead of faux fabric seats, and a full 360-degree camera system as opposed to the 180-degree Visiopark display.

Seating for seven comes standard. Image: Peugeot

Also standard on the GT is a wireless smartphone charger, heated and ventilated front seats with a massaging function, ambient lighting and an expanded array of safety systems made-up of Adaptive Cruise Control, semi-autonomous Lane Change Assist, Driver Attention Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Partial combustion…

Although focused on electrification in readiness for Peugeot becoming a wholly electric brand by next year, up front, the 400-volt STLA Medium support the option of a combustion engine powerplant, which does, however, come with EV assistance in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Paired to the long-serving 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine, the mild-hybrid E-5008 develops 100 kW directed to the front wheels only through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A second a partial combustion option is the plug-in hybrid 195 that pairs the bigger 1.6-litre turbo PureTech petrol with a 92 kW electric motor and accompanying electric motor.

As its name points out, the total system output comes to 195 pferdestarke(PS) or 143 kW that goes to the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The claimed all-electric range is 80 km.

..or full electric

Taking pride of place though are the fully electric models motivated by a choice of two battery pack delivering 73-kWh and 98-kWh.

Identical to what the E-3008 uses, the entry-level Electric 210 starts the range off with outputs of 210 PS or 157kW/343Nm. The claimed range is 500 km with driving going to the front axle only.

Stepping up to the Electric 230 brings not only the bigger battery pack, but also outputs of 170kW/343Nm plus a claimed range of 660 km.

Sitting atop the E-5008 range as it does in the E-3008 is the dual-motor Electric 320 that adds a secondary electric motor to the rear axle for an all-wheel-drive layout.

Still propelled by the 98-kWh battery pack, the final output comes to 320 PS or 235 kW, with torque staying put at 345 Nm.

Given its added weight in spite of having more power than the Electric 230, range in the Electric 320 falls to a 500 km.

Charging

On the charging front, the E-5008 supports both AC and DC charging with the former consisting of a standard 11 kW charger, or an optional 22 kW item.

DC charger can be done up to 160 kW where a waiting time of 10 minutes results in a range of 100 km. Charged from 20% to 80% requires a further 20 minutes of patience.

Not for South Africa yet

Set to go on-sale in Europe from September, Stellantis South Africa has, for the time being, not confirmed the E-5008 in any form for the local market.

