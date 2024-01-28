Armoured Ford Ranger tough enough for Dricus du Plessis

Thicker skin gives bakkie's occupants a fighting chance to survive bullet attack.

South Africa is a dangerous place. We have Dricus du Plessis, who has just been crowned our new world number one UFC champion – yet he is still only ranked eighth at Dingos in Benoni…

Jokes aside, crime is a real problem in our country and violent crime even more so. At home people invest heavily in security and have the likes of alarms and electric fences installed. Guards are posted at the gates and at work you have various security measures in place and safety of numbers.

But when you get into your car, you are at your most vulnerable.

Ford Ranger with a twist

Catering for whatever extra security needs you may have when on the move, SVI Armouring Solutions have renewed their successful partnership with Ford South Africa. SVI, who provided OEM-recognised vehicle armour from the previous-generation Ford Ranger bakkie, now offers an updated ballistic protection offering for the popular new Ranger.

Available to order directly from any Ford dealership around the country, the complete package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour selected, can be financed via Ford Credit.

SVI is an original equipment manufacturer which has specialised in armoured vehicles since 2004.

The company has successfully completed Ford’s rigorous qualified vehicle modifier (QVM) programme and is a Ford-accredited vehicle converter.

As a result of this QVM status, an SVI-armoured Ford Ranger’s warranty and any service or maintenance plans purchased from the Blue Oval remain fully intact.

Opening the door does tell you that this is no ordinary Ford Ranger. Picture: SVI

Covers all body styles

Located in Bashewa, South East of Pretoria, SVI offers OEM-recognised protection across the entire Ford Ranger line-up. This includes all three body styles; single cab, super cab and double cab.

Two levels of Ford-approved 360-degree armoured protection are on offer. Each specifically designed with the overall dynamics, quality, in-car technology and “Built Ford Tough” DNA in mind.

Level B4 Discreet provides customers with bullet-resistant protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum. This is the typical anti-hijack solution which also offers defence against brick-throwing and other hand-held projectiles.

The package comprises 21 mm armoured glass in combination with carefully shaped Kevlar sheets for the body. It is discreet and lightweight with minimal impact on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance.

Watch bakkie withstand shots

More protection

If you think you need more protection than this, you can opt for the Level B6 Ford Ranger, which is the highest level of civilian protection allowed in South Africa without a special permit.

B6 affords protection against ammunition fired by assault rifles up to 7.62 x 51 mm, such as the R1, R5 and AK47.

The Citizen Motoring took this B6 bad boy Ranger for a spin, and you will be hard pressed to recognise from the outside that this bakkie has been armoured. Sure, pull open the door and you quickly realise that this is no ordinary Ford Ranger. The door is heavy, and you immediately start to feel a bit more bullet proof.

PS: Nothing is bullet proof, by the way. Military grade armour piercing rounds and high-powered military weaponry can stop tanks, but not Clint Eastwood sized handguns or criminal friendly assault rifles are going to stop this SVI Ford Ranger.

Inside, the Ford Ranger looks almost standard. All the panels, leather and luxury are there, and the armouring is tucked away behind this.

Carries extra weight well

The drive feels pretty normal, even though the B6 Ranger is some 650 kg heavier (B4 is only 280 kg heavier) than a standard Ford Ranger. You don’t feel this weight when driving like any average person would.

All three body styles can be armoured. Picture: SVI

The only Blue Oval bakkie not suitable for B6 armour is the Ford Ranger Raptor. It is, however, offered in B4 Discree), owing to its bespoke Fox suspension set-up and different payload capability.

In addition, the range includes a semi-discreet, cost-effective B6 armouring option pitched at the security industry. This is ideal for combating general crime, transporting valuables or for use on mining patrols.

Dubbed Stopgun V3.0, this security package represents a substantial upgrade over the previous Stopgun V2.0 kit, with flat armoured glass (with gunports), fitted behind standard side windows.

Armoured Ford Ranger pricing

Single Cab B4 Discreet – from R426 268

Super Cab B4 Discreet – from R572 377

Double Cab B4 Discreet – from R572 377

Single Cab B6 Discreet – from R665 116

Super Cab B6 Discreet – from R866 966

Double Cab B6 Discreet – from R866 966

Single Cab B6 Stopgun V3.0 – from R295 293

Super Cab B6 Stopgun V3.0 – from R341 587

Double Cab B6 Stopgun V3.0 – from R422 257

*Pricing excludes VAT and excludes the purchase price of the base vehicle.