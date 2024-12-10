New generation Shelby Super Snake slithers into South Africa

Using the same 5.0-litre Coyote V8 as the Mustang GT and Dark Mustang, the addition of a supercharger has seen power increase to more than 600 kW.

Arrival of the Super Snake represents the first tuned version of the S650 Mustang to become available on South African soil. Image: Shelby South Africa

Having completed the local Mustang line-up with the introduction of the Dark Horse last month, Ford has debuted the first series of Super Snake models by long-time approved tuner, Shelby.

Supercharged venom

The first “aftermarket” performance uptake on the S650 generation Mustang in South Africa, with offset limited to three units priced at R3 640 000 apiece, the Super Snake uses the GT instead of the Dark Horse as a base with the biggest highlight being a supercharger bolted to the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine.

Additionally furnished with an improved cooling system and a Borla performance exhaust system, the setup produces 619 kW or 285 kW more than the Dark Horse.

Venerable 5.0-litre Coyote V8 has been envenomated by a supercharger to develop 619 kW. Image: Shelby South Africa

No performance figures were revealed, though it can be assumed that drive will again go to the rear wheels via the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Unique touches inside and out

Mounted on special 20-inch Shelby forged alloy wheels with hardened wheel studs, the Super Snake’s additional dynamic alterations include upgraded brakes with red Shelby calipers, retuned suspension and revised steering.

Automatically included in the official Shelby Automotive Registry with a certification of authenticity provided, the Super Snake’s more heavily tweaked exterior changes consist of a carbon fibre rear wing, carbon door sills, a vented bonnet, carbon lip spoiler, vented extended wheel arches, a new grille and aluminium bonnet pins.

Rear facia changes from the Dark Horse are clear to see. Image: Shelby South Africa.

Dual racing stripes, a Cobra puddle lamp projection and optional Shelby decals round the exterior off.

Inside, the interior has been devised more subtly to include Super Snake door sills and floor mats, sports seats in leather and Alcantara with red stitching and Shelby embroidered seatbacks, and a Shelby dashboard plaque instead of the standard Mustang pony.

