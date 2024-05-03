Motoring

3 May 2024

Suzuki above Volkswagen as Chery passes 2 000 in April vehicle sales

Yet another out of sequence month saw the Toyota Hilux marginally beat the Ford Ranger to retain its crown as the country's best-selling vehicle.

Suzuki passes Volkswagen in April new vehicle sales

Suzuki Swift only just missed out on finishing on the last step of the podium in April. Image: Suzuki

South Africa’s new vehicle sales experienced yet another topsy-turvy month in April with its first monthly increase in eight months, but characterised by numerous shakes-ups within the top 10 brands and vehicles.

In a month which saw individual vehicle sale dip below 3 000 units for the first time since January, the Toyota Hilux kept is position as the country’s best-selling model, but by a scant 21 units from a resurgent Ford Ranger that finished second with 2 073 versus 2 094.

Ranking third, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo also only just edged out the Suzuki Swift with respective sales of 1 766 and 1 725.

Dropping one position from fourth in March, the Toyota Corolla Cross completed the top five with sales of 1 573, followed by the Isuzu D-Max (1 202), Toyota Starlet (1 148) and the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

Completing an evenly split top 10 between locally assembled and imported vehicles was the Hyundai Grand i10 with 876 units sold and the Nissan Magnite on 849.

Announcing the first months of sales ending in the black since July last year, the uptake in question recorded by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) topped out at 2.2% from April 2023’s 37 358 to 38 172 units.

In the various segment, a largely positive picture prevailed with passenger vehicle sales increasing 6.1% to 25 972 from 24 479, while light commercials went the other way by shedding nine percent from 10 599 to 9 646.

Ending the month positively were medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles – the former rising 5.9% from 557 to 590, and the latter by 14% from 1 723 to 1 964.

Continuing on its downwards trend for the third time this year and second month in a row, vehicle exports ended 23.9% in the red for a total of 23 394 versus April last year’s 30 749.

Despite welcoming the upturn, Naamsa stated that prevailing factors such as high interest rates, slow growing economy and lack of disposable income would continue to hinder the local automotive market as more and more consumers gravitate towards smaller and most affordable vehicles.

“As increases in interest rates changed the affordability model for consumers, downsizing purchases remained a significant factor linked to consumers being more selective and financially conscious in their vehicle choices,” the association said.

Intelligent demand along with digital knowledge are progressively reshaping the new vehicle buying journey”.

It, however, remained optimistic, saying, “after the upcoming 29 May national elections and once the interest rate cutting cycle commences, likely during the second half of the year, prospects for the new vehicle market are anticipated to improve”.

In a similar shake-up to the 10 best-selling vehicles, April saw Suzuki officially move above Volkswagen to become the country’s second best-selling brand after Toyota.

While the latter kept station in top spot with sales of 8 541 units, Hamamatsu’s 4 891 saw it leapfrog Wolfsburg by 133 units sold.

After finishing a lonely seventh in March, Ford improved to fourth in April with sales of 2 614, with Hyundai also jumping a place to fifth on 2 134.

Providing the second biggest surprise was Chery, whose sales eclipsed the 2 000 mark for the first with a total of 2 009.

Worth noting though is the Chinese brand’s total includes those of affiliates Omoda and Jaecoo similar to Toyota’s inclusion of Lexus and Volkswagen of Audi.

Completing the top 10 was Isuzu on 1 540, followed by Great Wall Motors (GWM) on 1 493, Nissan with 1 443 and finally Renault on 1 307.

April top 50 best-selling cars

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 094
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 073
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 766
  4. Suzuki Swift – 1 725
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 573
  6. Isuzu D-Max – 1 202
  7. Toyota Starlet – 1 148
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 976
  9. Hyundai Grand i10 – 876
  10. Nissan Magnite – 849
  11. Volkswagen Polo – 822
  12. Suzuki Baleno – 659
  13. Haval Jolion – 620
  14. Toyota Fortuner – 616
  15. Mahindra Pik Up – 604
  16. Toyota HiAce – 567
  17. Toyota Vitz – 529
  18. Renault Triber – 477
  19. Hyundai i20 – 469
  20. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 440
  21. Volkswagen T-Cross – 439
  22. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 422
  23. Renault Kiger – 417
  24. Volkswagen Amarok – 376
  25. GWM P-Series – 368
  26. Haval H6 – 368
  27. Renault Kwid – 359
  28. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 349
  29. Suzuki Grand Vitara – 348
  30. Suzuki S-Presso – 335
  31. Kia Sonet – 325
  32. Toyota Rumion – 328
  33. Suzuki Jimny – 322
  34. Suzuki Ertiga- 312
  35. Nissan Navara – 303
  36. Hyundai Venue – 266
  37. Nissan NP200 – 258
  38. Omoda C5 – 257
  39. Ford Everest – 240
  40. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 240
  41. Suzuki Fronx – 224
  42. Kia Seltos – 204
  43. Suzuki Eeco – 204
  44. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 188
  45. Suzuki Celerio – 188
  46. Citroën C3 – 183
  47. Hyundai H100 – 181
  48. Kia Picanto – 160
  49. Jaecoo J7 – 148
  50. Beijing X55

