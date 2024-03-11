Traversing new ground Ford Territory priced in full

Long overdue replacement for the Kuga comes in front-wheel-drive only, but at a lower price tag than originally projected.

Announced for South Africa last year, the Territory returns after a 15-year hiatus. Image: Ford

Confirmed for South Africa at its 100th celebration event last year, Ford has now revealed complete price and specification details of the returning, albeit radically different, Territory SUV.

More than a new suit

The Blue Oval’s long awaited C-segment replacement for the ill-fated Kuga, the Territory arrives as a joint venture model between Dearborn and China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) known as the Equator Sport in the People’s Republic.

Derived from the three-row Equator that went on-sale three years ago, the Territory, like the Kuga and the Australian-made Ford Falcon-based original, again provides seating for five, but without the option of a diesel engine, all-wheel-drive or indeed a manual gearbox.

Available in three levels, with South Africa also being the first right-hand-drive market to receive it, the Territory measures 4 905 mm long, 1 930 mm wide and 1 755 mm tall while sporting a 2 865 mm long wheelbase.

Despite its claimed ground clearance being unknown, the Territory’s boot offers up 448-litres of space, which increases to 1 422-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

One heart

As previously reported, only a single powertrain option has been allocated for South Africa; a JMC co-built 1.8 EcoBoost strangely detuned from the 140kW/320Nm it makes in the Middle East, to 138kW/318Nm.

Unlike the previous Australian-made model based on the same platform as the Falcon, the new Territory is made in China as part of a joint venture between Ford and the Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC). Image: Ford

Unlike in China and South America, the local market Territory, for now, won’t be offered with the entry-level 1.5 EcoBoost engine that produces 125kW/260Nm.

The amount of twist going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Territory comes standard with a drive mode selector on all three trim level variants offering four settings; Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Ambiente comes standard with a six-speaker sound system, 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, LED headlights and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also included are;

LED headlights;

multi-function steering wheel;

four USB ports;

fabric seat upholstery;

LED daytime running lights;

push-button start;

six airbags;

keyless entry;

tyre pressure monitor;

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

traction control;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control

Upping the ante, the Trend retains the same alloy wheel size, but swaps the manual air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control and the fabric seats for vinyl upholstery.

Interior debuts the new dual 12.3-inch displays until now not offered on any Ford model outside of China. Image: Ford Brazil

The expanded array of features and tech further comprise:

rain sense wipers;

auto on/off LED headlights;

imitation leather-wrapped steering wheel;

wireless smartphone charger;

electric tailgate;

electrochromatic rear-view mirror;

reverse camera

Sitting atop the range, the Titanium becomes the recipient of 19-inch alloys, chrome accents, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a two-tone leather interior.

Replacing the seven-inch infotainment is a 12.3-inch display, with the audio system gaining an additional two-speakers for a total of eight.

Completing the Titanium are;

heated and folding electric mirrors;

front parking sensors;

puddle lamps;

electric front seats;

leather-covered steering wheel;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Change Assist

Colours

In total, the Territory’s colour chart spans seven hues;

Lustrous Grey;

Panther Black Metallic;

True Blue Metallic;

Ruby Red Metallic;

Moonlight Blue Metallic;

Star White Tri-Coat;

Crystal Pearl White Metallic Tri-Coat

Price

Included with each model’s sticker price is a four-year/120 000km warranty plus the option of a service plan up to eight-years/135 000 km.

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Ambiente DCT – R576 000

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Trend DCT – R632 000

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Titanium DCT – R707 000

