Foton Tunland pre-production commences at ‘PE’ factory

Controversial facility will produce the Tunland for the South African market, as well as export to African nations.

Having continued to make in-roads into the local bakkie market, Foton has confirmed that local pre-production of its Tunland G7 officially kicked-off on 25 September at its Gqeberha plant in the Eastern Cape.

Vote of confidence

Built from complete knockdown kits (CKD) at the facility owned by its parent company, BAIC, the assembly, under its “Lighthouse Plan”, will involve not only South Africa, but exportation to other mainly African markets.

ALSO READ: Foton’s most accessible Tunland 4×4 has merit despite flaws

“Rolling the first pre-production CKD Foton pickup off the South African line represents more than just a milestone – it’s a symbol of investment, trust, partnership, and progress,” Foton South Africa CEO, Marius Smal, said in a statement.

“It shows our belief in Africa’s potential and our confidence in South Africa as a hub for innovation and growth”.

Tunland G7 has been making steady progress since being announced for South Africa last year. Image: Charl Bosch

Made alongside BAIC’s Beijing X55 and X55 Plus, the 41 768 plant in the Coega Industrial Zone, which has been a point of contention since its high profile opening by Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Xi Jinping in 2018, will add a third model before year-end in the shape of the B30 that made its first showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

More to come

For Foton, both the double and single cab Tunland G7 will eventually be made, while the incoming V7 and V9s are likely to originate from China until otherwise stated.

“By choosing South Africa as the base for CKD operations, Foton is making a long-term commitment to localisation, job creation, and technology transfer,” the mentioned statement read.

V7 and depicted Ram-aping V9 will soon arrive in South Africa. Image: Foton Australia

“This step forward not only enhances production capabilities in Africa but also builds a foundation for sustainable growth, empowering local suppliers, upskilling workers, and strengthening South Africa’s position in the global automotive value chain”.

It continued by adding, “For customers across Africa, local CKD operations translate into the promise of faster availability, competitive pricing, and increased confidence in aftersales support.

“With parts availability, assembly, and servicing rooted locally, Foton aims to meet customer needs with even greater efficiency – delivering on its promise of being “Built for Business”.

NOW READ: Most basic Foton Tunland not perfect but strong value package