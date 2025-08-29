BAIC drops price hint of soon to be made in South Africa B30

Automaker has indicated that production will take place in CKD format from its plant in the Eastern Cape before the end of the year.

Ahead of its official market launch at the end of October, Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation, better known by its abbreviation BAIC, used the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (28 August) to reveal expected pricing of the new B30.

Pending local production

Confirmed for the local market back in January, the B30, known as the BJ30 in its home market, will be positioned above the X55 Plus as BAIC’s flagship model rather than below it as previously believed.

More significantly, the B30 will be produced in complete knockdown (CKD) kit form at the automaker’s controversial Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape before the end of the year.

Dimensions

Initially imported from BAIC’s Zhenjiang plant, the B30, which entered production last year in the People’s Republic as the second generation BJ30, measures 4 730 mm long, 1 910 mm wide and 1 790 mm tall while riding on a 2 820 mm long wheelbase.

Sporting a ground clearance of 215 mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 24.5-degrees, breakover angle of 21-degrees and departure angle of 30-degrees, the B30 will have a claimed boot space of up to 1 496-litres, plus the ability to have all of the seats folded flat to create a bed-like area.

Petrol and hybrid confirmed

On the power front, two variants for South Africa have been confirmed: the standard B30 powered by BAIC’s in-house developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and the B30e that combines the same engine with two electric motors plus a battery pack.

In its most basic form, the 1.5-litre turbo produces 138kW/305Nm and will drive the front wheels only through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

B30 measures just over 4.8 metres long and will have a supposed boot capacity of 1 496-litres with the second row of seats dropped.

Although offered with a single electric motor in China, only the top-spec B30e will be sold locally, which involves the petrol engine being detuned 116kW/235Nm, but supported by the pair of electric modules.

Producing 130kW/315Nm and 55kW/135Nm, the pair’s workings with the combustion engine develop a combined 301kW/685Nm, which will go to all four wheels as standard via a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Expected spec

While no specification details were divulged, the Chinese-market BJ30 comes equipped with the following, albeit not on all grades;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

rhythmic ambient lighting;

eight-speaker sound system;

heated and ventilated electric front seats;

14.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charger;

heated steering wheel;

panoramic sunroof;

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights

Taking pride of place inside is a 14.6-inch display and an aircraft-style gear lever.

Reserved for all-wheel drive models is an electronic limited slip differential, Adaptive Hill Descent Control and All-Terrain System with three off-road driving modes: Mud, Sand and Off-Road.

Taking care of safety, again based on the Chinese model and depending on spec, is:

360-degree camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Rollover Mitigation;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Corner Brake Control;

Lane Change Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist

Estimated price

Set to be officially priced once sales commence in October, BAIC has indicated that pricing will start around the R550 000 mark for the entry-level front-wheel drive and R700 000 for the all-wheel drive B30e.

Expect more details to emerge in due course.

