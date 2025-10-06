South Africa-bound all-new Hyundai Venue debuting in November

Second generation model will make its formal showing on the fourth of next month.

Unveiled to significant fanfare six years ago, a weekend report from India has claimed that Hyundai will formally remove the wraps from the all-new second generation Venue in early November.

New look and tech

Spotted by a number of the country’s publications undergoing testing, the replacement for the current Venue, known internally as QXI, will draw heavily from the Tucson, Creta and Alcazar on the styling front, while retaining its otherwise boxy exterior.

ALSO READ: Second generation Hyundai Venue gets the nod for 2025 reveal

Set to receive a brand new interior, complete with a pair of 10.25-inch displays, the Venue is expected to get a more comprehensive range of safety and driver assistance system, which will include Adaptive Cruise Control and a surround-view camera system on higher-end derivatives.

No powertrain changes

Up front though, the sister model to Kia’s Sonet will be unchanged. According to gaadiwaadi.com, this means the retention of the current normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.0 T-GDI and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines.

Transmission will again consist of a five-speed manual on the 1.2, a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch on the forced-assisted 1.0-litre, and a six-speed manual only on the diesel.

Approved

The recipient of a one and only facelift three years ago, which has been on sale in South Africa since the end of the same year, the Venue has, reportedly, been approved for the local market, but only from 2026.

According to Hyundai South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson, in an interview with IOL last month, this will entail a local market reveal around April next year.

More soon

Again set to become key for the brand, the Venue will continue to be made at the Ulsan plant in South Korea, but for India and South Africa at the Chennai facility, which also produces the Alcazar as the only other Indian-sourced model sold on local soil.

Now less than a month away, expect more details to possibly emerge before the wraps officially come off on 4 November.

