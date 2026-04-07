Freelander returns as JLR-Chery joint venture new energy brand

The displayed 97 Concept pays homage to the original and the Defender, with production set to start at the end of the year.

Dormant since being replaced by the Discovery Sport 11 years ago, JLR has revived the Freelander name, but this time as a brand instead of a nameplate.

The latest product to originate from the former Jaguar Land Rover’s partnership with Chery, the Freelander 97 Concept takes its name from the year the first generation Land Rover Freelander premiered, as the then-smallest Land Rover model.

Homage design

Styled to resemble the Defender, the concept also boasts suicide-opening rear doors and an exclusive five-door bodystyle, unlike the three-door the original featured.

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One of the last vehicles penned by now-departed JLR design boss, Gerrie McGovern, the Freelander’s aesthetic includes a nod to the original at the front, but also the Defender in the squared-off sealed grille and headlights.

Down the side, the Defender profile continues, however, the C-pillar has the same “cut-through” design as that of the removable soft-top the three-door Freelander offered as an option.

Rear facia design will – most likely- be toned down for the production model. Picture: headlightmag.com

Being a concept, the rear facia is also still pre-production, and will most likely be changed from the current Freelander script across the width of the tailgate.

Familiar looking inside

Inside, the 97 Concept’s interior draws heavily from the Defender, in the design of the dashboard, steering wheel and to an extent, the centre console.

Interior borrows heavily from the Defender, but with a futuristic touch. Picture: headlightmag.com

Compared to the past two Freelander generations, the 97 Concept provides seating for six instead of five, with the third row sporting a wraparound, couch-inspired design, while the pair of captain’s chairs in the second row are separated by a central console.

No ‘normal’ petrol or diesel power

Underpinned by Chery’s T1X platform, which underpins the various Tiggo models, as well as certain Omoda, Jacecoo and Jetour products, the Freelander’s biggest difference from its predecessors resides on the power front.

As part of its revival, it will be a dedicated new-energy vehicle brand powered by plug-in hybrid, electric, and range-extending electric powertrains.

Concept features suicide-opening rear doors. Picture: headlightmag.com

Showcased as an EV at the official launch, the Chery platform has been revised as an 800-volt architecture to suit the various propulsion options. A pure combustion engine won’t be available.

Reportedly, charging of up to 360kW will be supported, however, no technical details of the concept were revealed.

Third row seating has been designed in a wraparound layout. Picture: headlightmag.com

As with its predecessors, drive will go to the front wheels or all four in the case of dual-motor electric derivatives.

Part of a bigger plan

Entering production before the end of the year, the production 97 Concept will be built at the Chengdu plant in China and spawn a brand-new Freelander model every six months over a five-year timeframe.

“From its very first day of existence, every Freelander product is conceived and calibrated for the diverse demands of markets across the world,” Freelander CEO Wen Fei told Britain’s Autocar.

“We are not exporting a Chinese car to the world, but we are building a world car, for the world, from the very beginning”.

He continued, “Freelander embodies an undeniable force, equally at home conquering untamed wilderness and gliding with elegance through the urban landscape.

“Today, as we speak this name once more, what we carry forward is the premium brand heritage and refined sensibility”.

More later

As it stands, expect clearer details of the production 97, including its eventual name, to be announced closer to year-end.

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