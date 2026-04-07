Final Edition Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S up against Audi RS3 and BMW M2

Only 15 units of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ 'Final Edition' will be making it to the country.

It’s a high-performance war out there. If you have the money, you can fill your shopping cart with some pretty special toys. Audi is offering their RS3 in Carbon Edition. And BMW has recently started to show off its M2 CS. You can also find the Final Edition Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S.

Audi and BMW claim faster times

The Audi RS3 offers up 294kW of power and 500Nm of torque. While the BMW M2 CS delivers a monstrous 390kW and 650Nm. Both OEMs claim a 0-100km/h time of just 3.8-seconds.

World’s most powerful engine

Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S is a 310kW/500Nm, AMG 2.0-litre, high-performance, four-cylinder engine. The AMG 2.0-litre engine remains the most powerful four-cylinder turbocharged engine in series production worldwide.

The 8-speed AMG SpeedShift DCT-8G dual-clutch transmission guarantees lightning-fast gear changes. The active, fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system distributes power to the rear axle via AMG Torque Control on a wheel-by-wheel basis for maximum traction.

AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering add further highlights to the interior. Picture: Supplied

270km/h top speed

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S is claimed to accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. While the top speed is electronically limited to 270km/h. Another special feature is that the engine is assembled entirely by one employee on a state-of-the-art production line at the Affalterbach engine factory according to the ‘one man, one engine’ principle.

Final Edition details

Fifteen ‘Final Edition’ models are all finished in exclusive Night Black paint. In addition, there are decals with large “45 S” lettering in black or yellow on the doors and the AMG logo in yellow on the exterior mirror covers.

The ‘Final Edition’ rolls on matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design. The edition-specific wheel hub covers bear the AMG logo in yellow, combined with laurel wreath elements.

The brake callipers of the AMG high-performance brake system are painted gloss black to match the colour of the wheels and feature white AMG logos. A sophisticated detail is the fuel-filler cap in silver chrome with ‘AMG’ lettering and design elements in black.

With the AMG Night Package, exterior elements such as mirror housings and trim strips are finished in high-gloss black. As are the tailpipe trims finished in dark chrome. Other elements, such as the struts of the radiator grille and badges, are finished in black chrome.

Yellow topstitching on the seats, door paneling and instrument panel. Picture: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG specific interior

The interior of the ‘Final Edition’ features AMG Performance seats that are upholstered in a combination of Artico man-made leather and black Microcut microfibre. Yellow topstitching on the seats, door panelling and instrument panel combine with the embroidered ’45 S’ emblems in the front headrests.

A ’45 S Final Edition’ emblem on the centre console can be found. The AMG Night Package II is also available. While an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather / Microcut microfibre with yellow topstitching and aluminium trim elements with the AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering add further highlights to the interior.

The AMG door-sill panels demonstrate attention to detail. While they feature an AMG pattern design in black and illuminate the AMG logo in yellow. AMG floor mats also feature with ’45 S’ lettering and decorative stitching in yellow round off the interior upgrades.

The 15 ‘Final Edition’ models are all finished in exclusive Night Black paint. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Final Edition will set you back a cool R1 721 234.