Discovery Sport updated and priced in likely farewell revision

Reportedly to be replaced by an EV in due course, the replacement for the long gone Freelander will live-on for at least another 12 months as per the applied updates.

Discovery Sport has received another handful of upgrades after its last makeover in 2023. Image: JLR

Seemingly in the twilight stages of its 11-year production run, JLR has given the aging Discovery Sport another series of updates – its third since 2019 and first since 2023.

Line-up rejig

Retaining the same engines as before, the line-up sees the Dynamic SE and Dynamic HSE monikers being dropped in favour of the Landmark and Metropolitan nomenclatures used on the Discovery.

Still providing seating for five or seven, the Landmark kicks the range off by receiving unique model additions in the form of the mountain range logo, first used on the original Land Rover Discovery, on the illuminated door sills, puddle lamps projecting the same logo, a panoramic glass roof and the surround-view camera system.

ALSO READ: Petrol gone as JLR makes surprise Discovery Sport range change

For its part, the Metropolitan gets gloss black 20-inch multi-spoke diamond turned alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, a silver grille, Atlas Silver Discovery Sport wording, Indus Silver detailing underneath the windows, and Metropolitan branded treadplates.

Inside, the interior design also continues as is, but with the standard fitting of electric heated and ventilated front seats, titanium mesh decorative inserts, Windsor leather upholstery, the ClearSight transparent front camera, cabin purification system and a 14-speaker, 650-watt Meridian sound system.

No power change

As mentioned, the Discovery Sport’s engine options continue without change, with outputs of 147kW/430Nm from the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel in the D200, and 227kW/540Nm in the P300e which combines a three-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 14.9-kWh battery pack.

No changes have taken place at the rear. Image: JLR

While all-wheel-drive is still standard across all models, a ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic features on the D200 and a model specific eight-speed automatic on the P300e.

The claimed all-electric range for the latter is 61 km and the required waiting time 30 minutes from 0-80%.

Standard spec

Design and layout of the interior remains unchanged from the last mid-life revision in 2023. Image: JLR

Specification across all variants comprises the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, the Terrain Response 2 system, an electric tailgate and wireless Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto.

Price

Now available, all Discovery Sport’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and, solely for the P300e, and eight-year battery pack warranty.

Discovery Sport D200 Landmark – R1 362 900

Discovery Sport P300e Landmark – R1 740 500

Discovery Sport D200 Metropolitan – R1 427 900

Discovery Sport P300e Metropolitan – R1 825 600

NOW READ: Sharpened-up Land Rover Discovery Sport still has a dual personality