Ranger displaced as Isuzu D-Max sets new March sales record

D-Max finished overall behind the Toyota Hilux, while elsewhere, Tata and BYD recorded figures for the first time.

Isuzu has emerged as the biggest surprise of the March new vehicle sales figures, both on the brand and model front.

Doing the double

In a record-breaking month for vehicle sales, the Japanese marque ranked as the fourth best-selling brand behind Suzuki, with the D-Max finishing behind the Toyota Hilux as the second-best-selling model of the month.

Whereas the former amassed sales of 4 118 units – its highest in over a year – the D-Max garnered 3 008, which sees it jump from fifth in February to second overall.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo also experienced its highest offset in months to finish third at 2 258, followed by the Ford Ranger at 2 074.

ALSO READ: Isuzu and Mahindra sets own records in February vehicle sales

Jumping one place to fifth, the Chery Tiggo 4 pulled in 1 888 signatures to retain its standing as the country’s best-selling Chinese vehicle.

The Toyota Corolla Cross, however, was rated as the biggest month-on-month gainer by jumping six places from 12th in February to sixth in March with total sales of 1 536 units.

Keeping its seventh place on 1 410, the Hyundai Grand i10 placed ahead of the Suzuki Swift, which dropped six places from second in February to eighth in March with a total of 1 400.

Finishing ninth on 1 262, two places higher than February, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion placed ahead of the Suzuki Fronx, which stayed 10th on 1 179.

Outside the top 10, the Mahindra XUV 3X0 kept its upwards momentum going by posting 1 063 sales to place 13th, while the T2 remained the best-selling Jetour at 646.

Welcome, Tata and BYD

In a month there were 15 models recorded sales of more than 1 000 units; firsts included Tata and ever-growing BYD posting figures for the first time.

BYD has finally posted sales figures for the first time, confirming 94 Shark sales in March. Picture: carscoops.com

The Tiago ranked as the Indian brand’s best-seller with an offset of 426, with the all-electric Dolphin Surf being BYD’s top-seller at 239.

More intriguing, 94 units of the Shark were moved, while the soon-to-be-launched, controversial Kia Tasman posted 73 sales.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota finished first with 13 323, this time ahead of a surging Volkswagen with 5 547. Worth noting is that the figures for Wolfsburg also include those of Audi.

Dropping a notch to third is Suzuki on 5 047, followed by Isuzu on 3 513.

Tata has posted sales figures for the first time since its market return last year, with the Tiago being the best-seller. Picture: Tata

Placing fifth is Hyundai 3 258, followed by Ford in sixth (2 828) and GWM in seventh (2 777).

Splitting Jetour from its parent company Chery, Mahindra finished ninth on 2 280, with Chery eighth on 2 390 and Jetour tenth on 1 768.

Lower down, BYD posted an offset of 589 units and Tata directly behind it on 515.

Top 15

Toyota – 13 323 Volkswagen – 5 547 Suzuki – 5 047 Isuzu – 3 513 Hyundai – 3 258 Ford – 2 828 GWM – 2 777 Chery – 2 390 Mahindra – 2 280 Jetour – 1 768 Kia – 1 646 BMW – 1 588 Nissan – 1 487 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 433 Renault – 1 407

Month in detail

For the 17th month in a row, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered an increase, but it was the highest monthly since 2007.

Touching close on 60 000 units, the March figures represent a year-on-year increase of 17.3% from 49 500 in 2025 to 58 060 in 2026.

The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 33 316 13 445 722 2 017 39 499 2026 39 370 15 557 823 2 310 37 388 Variation +18.2% +15.7% +14.0% +14.5% -5.3%

March Top 50 best-sellers

Toyota Hilux – 4 118 Isuzu D-Max – 3 008 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 258* Ford Ranger – 2 074 Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 888# Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 536 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 410* Suzuki Swift – 1 400 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 262 Suzuki Fronx – 1 179 Toyota Starlet – 1 174 Nissan Magnite – 1 078* Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 1 063* Mahindra Pik-Up – 1 037 Toyota Fortuner – 1 000 Kia Sonet – 975* Toyota Vitz – 931 Omoda C5 – 845 Volkswagen Polo – 837 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 816 GWM P-Series – 785 Toyota Starlet Cross – 779 Toyota HiAce – 771 Jetour T2 – 646 Renault Kiger – 509 Toyota Rumion – 502 Hyundai i20 – 494 Volkswagen Amarok – 466 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 458 Suzuki S-Presso – 457 Volkswagen T-Cross – 453 Renault Triber – 439* Hyundai Exter – 437 Jetour T1 – 437 GWM Haval H6 – 434 Tata Tiago – 426 Jetour Dashing – 414 Renault Kwid – 411 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 406 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 405 Citroen C3 – 389 BMW X3 – 388 Nissan Navara – 380 Suzuki Baleno 363 Suzuki Ertiga 351 Ford Territory 342 Jaecoo J5 – 319 Ford Everest – 300 Volkswagen Tiguan – 293 Chery Tiggo 7 – 290

Note: *: Includes commercial variants

#: Combinations of two models

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