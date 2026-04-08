Ranger displaced as Isuzu D-Max sets new March sales record

D-Max finished overall behind the Toyota Hilux, while elsewhere, Tata and BYD recorded figures for the first time.
Isuzu has emerged as the biggest surprise of the March new vehicle sales figures, both on the brand and model front.
Doing the double
In a record-breaking month for vehicle sales, the Japanese marque ranked as the fourth best-selling brand behind Suzuki, with the D-Max finishing behind the Toyota Hilux as the second-best-selling model of the month.
Whereas the former amassed sales of 4 118 units – its highest in over a year – the D-Max garnered 3 008, which sees it jump from fifth in February to second overall.
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo also experienced its highest offset in months to finish third at 2 258, followed by the Ford Ranger at 2 074.
ALSO READ: Isuzu and Mahindra sets own records in February vehicle sales
Jumping one place to fifth, the Chery Tiggo 4 pulled in 1 888 signatures to retain its standing as the country’s best-selling Chinese vehicle.
The Toyota Corolla Cross, however, was rated as the biggest month-on-month gainer by jumping six places from 12th in February to sixth in March with total sales of 1 536 units.
Keeping its seventh place on 1 410, the Hyundai Grand i10 placed ahead of the Suzuki Swift, which dropped six places from second in February to eighth in March with a total of 1 400.
Finishing ninth on 1 262, two places higher than February, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion placed ahead of the Suzuki Fronx, which stayed 10th on 1 179.
Outside the top 10, the Mahindra XUV 3X0 kept its upwards momentum going by posting 1 063 sales to place 13th, while the T2 remained the best-selling Jetour at 646.
Welcome, Tata and BYD
In a month there were 15 models recorded sales of more than 1 000 units; firsts included Tata and ever-growing BYD posting figures for the first time.
The Tiago ranked as the Indian brand’s best-seller with an offset of 426, with the all-electric Dolphin Surf being BYD’s top-seller at 239.
More intriguing, 94 units of the Shark were moved, while the soon-to-be-launched, controversial Kia Tasman posted 73 sales.
Best-selling brands
Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota finished first with 13 323, this time ahead of a surging Volkswagen with 5 547. Worth noting is that the figures for Wolfsburg also include those of Audi.
Dropping a notch to third is Suzuki on 5 047, followed by Isuzu on 3 513.
Placing fifth is Hyundai 3 258, followed by Ford in sixth (2 828) and GWM in seventh (2 777).
Splitting Jetour from its parent company Chery, Mahindra finished ninth on 2 280, with Chery eighth on 2 390 and Jetour tenth on 1 768.
Lower down, BYD posted an offset of 589 units and Tata directly behind it on 515.
Top 15
- Toyota – 13 323
- Volkswagen – 5 547
- Suzuki – 5 047
- Isuzu – 3 513
- Hyundai – 3 258
- Ford – 2 828
- GWM – 2 777
- Chery – 2 390
- Mahindra – 2 280
- Jetour – 1 768
- Kia – 1 646
- BMW – 1 588
- Nissan – 1 487
- Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 433
- Renault – 1 407
Month in detail
For the 17th month in a row, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered an increase, but it was the highest monthly since 2007.
Touching close on 60 000 units, the March figures represent a year-on-year increase of 17.3% from 49 500 in 2025 to 58 060 in 2026.
The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:
|Passenger Vehicle
|Light Commercial Vehicle
|Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle
|Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles
|Exports
|2025
|33 316
|13 445
|722
|2 017
|39 499
|2026
|39 370
|15 557
|823
|2 310
|37 388
|Variation
|+18.2%
|+15.7%
|+14.0%
|+14.5%
|-5.3%
March Top 50 best-sellers
- Toyota Hilux – 4 118
- Isuzu D-Max – 3 008
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 258*
- Ford Ranger – 2 074
- Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 888#
- Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 536
- Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 410*
- Suzuki Swift – 1 400
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 262
- Suzuki Fronx – 1 179
- Toyota Starlet – 1 174
- Nissan Magnite – 1 078*
- Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 1 063*
- Mahindra Pik-Up – 1 037
- Toyota Fortuner – 1 000
- Kia Sonet – 975*
- Toyota Vitz – 931
- Omoda C5 – 845
- Volkswagen Polo – 837
- Toyota Urban Cruiser – 816
- GWM P-Series – 785
- Toyota Starlet Cross – 779
- Toyota HiAce – 771
- Jetour T2 – 646
- Renault Kiger – 509
- Toyota Rumion – 502
- Hyundai i20 – 494
- Volkswagen Amarok – 466
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 458
- Suzuki S-Presso – 457
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 453
- Renault Triber – 439*
- Hyundai Exter – 437
- Jetour T1 – 437
- GWM Haval H6 – 434
- Tata Tiago – 426
- Jetour Dashing – 414
- Renault Kwid – 411
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 406
- Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 405
- Citroen C3 – 389
- BMW X3 – 388
- Nissan Navara – 380
- Suzuki Baleno 363
- Suzuki Ertiga 351
- Ford Territory 342
- Jaecoo J5 – 319
- Ford Everest – 300
- Volkswagen Tiguan – 293
- Chery Tiggo 7 – 290
Note: *: Includes commercial variants
#: Combinations of two models
NOW READ: Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales
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