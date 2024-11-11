F2 series leader Bortoleto replacing Zhou at Sauber in 2025

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will race for Sauber in Formula One next year alongside veteran Nico Hulkenberg as the replacements for current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

“This is one of the exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all sports,” Sauber, which will become the Audi entry in 2026, quoted him as saying.

“Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour.”

Season to forget

Bottas and Zhou are set to depart at the end of the season after neither registered a point in the driver’s championship this campaign so far.

“After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways,” Sauber said.

“We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the last three years.

“They have been the embodiment of professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth.”

Unclear futures

It is unclear what the future holds for Finn Bottas, a former Williams and Mercedes driver, and Zhou.

Last month, Bottas said he would consider returning to Mercedes as a reserve driver next year if he was not retained by Sauber.

Sauber had made Zhou China’s first Formula One driver.

“Sadly the last two seasons have been challenging for all, but I want to look forward,” Zhou said in a statement Wednesday.

He added: “I am now discussing a number of options to stay in the Formula One paddock.”

